Prestige Fine Art Unveils Hand Painted ‘Signing of the Declaration of Independence’ for Patriotic Art Collector

I received the three Russel paintings and I would like to congratulate the artist on the fine work of creating these masterpieces. They are the perfect heirlooms.”
— R. J. Deacon Patriot Art Collector
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, UNITED STATES, January 15, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Title: Prestige Fine Art Unveils Hand-Painted "Signing of the Declaration of Independence" by Skilled Artist for Patriotic Art Collector

Prestige Fine Art, a renowned art gallery known for its collection of exquisite and unique paintings, is proud to announce the addition of a new masterpiece to its collection. The skilled artist at Prestige has hand-painted a stunning rendition of "Signing of the Declaration of Independence" by John Trumbull, which is now on display in the Coral Springs gallery.

This remarkable piece of art is a testament to the skill and expertise of the artist at Prestige Fine Art. With a keen eye for detail and a passion for creating timeless pieces, the artist has captured the historic moment of the signing of the Declaration of Independence with precision and finesse. The painting is a true representation of the artist's dedication to their craft and their ability to bring history to life through their art.

Prestige Fine Art takes pride in its ability to cater to the diverse tastes of art collectors. The skilled artist at the gallery has painted western scenes, historical events, and religious paintings for many years, making them well-equipped to create any painting in any size. This has made Prestige a go-to destination for art enthusiasts and collectors who are looking for unique and one-of-a-kind pieces to add to their collection.

The "Signing of the Declaration of Independence" by John Trumbull is a must-see for all art lovers and history buffs. The painting is a true reflection of the artist's talent and the gallery's commitment to providing exceptional and high-quality art to its patrons. Visit Prestige Fine Art in Coral Springs, Florida, to witness this masterpiece and explore the vast collection of paintings by skilled artists. For more information, please visit the gallery's website or contact them directly.

Prestige Fine Art continues to push the boundaries of art and bring forth exceptional pieces that leave a lasting impression. With the addition of the "Signing of the Declaration of Independence" to its collection, the gallery has once again proven its dedication to providing art that is both visually appealing and historically significant. Don't miss the opportunity to see this masterpiece in person and experience the magic of Prestige Fine Art.

Prestige Fine Art is your source for Hand-Painted Custom Art Re-Creations - Museum Quality Fine Art At Prestige Fine Art our master artists can recreate any painting from any image in any size. Our expert artists will hand paint your favorite photo or famous work of art in oil on canvas. Our desire is to bring the pinnacle of artistic works into the homes and private collections of art lovers and homeowners alike. Our master artists can recreate any painting in any size. You can choose from any picture including those hanging at The Metropolitan, The Louvre, The Getty and from any other of the world's major museums. Ed Mero of Prestige Fine Art has written a book "Museum Quality" which showcases the great museums of the world. Our talented artists can also re-create family portraits and works from photos. We often get requests to alter famous works to include our clients, their family or their possessions within the work. Please feel free to contact one of our art consultants for more information. Custom framing services are available. Oil Painting Reproductions of Fine Art Masterpieces

