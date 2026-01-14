Concierge Auctions: Bidding Opens at $2.9M for Swan Valley, Idaho Mountain Retreat

2399 Chapel Road, Swan Valley, Idaho

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 14, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Concierge Auctions announced today that bidding has officially opened at $2.9M for a newly constructed estate with championship equestrian amenities set amid the sweeping natural beauty of eastern Idaho. Listed for $7 million in cooperation with Sam Haack of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices, the expansive property is located at 2399 Chapel Road in Swan Valley and combines refined modern living with world-class equestrian infrastructure just moments from Jackson Hole, Wyoming.

Bidding will culminate live on 23 January during Concierge Auctions’ second annual live auction event at The Phoenician in Scottsdale. The live sale will take place concurrent with Arizona Car Week, one of the nation’s premier gatherings of classic, collector, and exotic automobile enthusiasts.

“Properties of this scale and quality benefit from an auction platform that creates immediacy and competition,” said Chad Roffers, CEO and Co-Founder of Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions. “Bringing the Swan Valley estate to market during Arizona Car Week enables us to engage a concentrated, luxury-focused buyer pool, while our live auction format maximizes exposure, clarity, and execution for sellers.”

“Swan Valley offers a quieter, more private alternative to Jackson Hole while still providing access to the lifestyle and recreation that draw people to the area,” said Haack. “Collaborating with Concierge Auctions creates the kind of national exposure and buyer engagement that allows a property like this to resonate well beyond its immediate market.”

Completed in 2024, this single-level residence spans approximately 6,306 square feet across 46.41 acres of pristine Swan Valley terrain. The four-bedroom home is designed to embrace its dramatic surroundings, with floor-to-ceiling windows that frame panoramic mountain vistas, rolling pastures, and expansive open skies. Other amenities include a 220’ x 90’ indoor riding arena, a 200’ x 200’ outdoor arena, a six-stall barn, irrigated pastures, three wells, and Palisades Creek irrigation rights – making the estate ideally suited for serious equestrians seeking both scale and infrastructure.

Located in Swan Valley, the estate offers year-round access to the region’s most sought-after outdoor pursuits, including world-class fly fishing on the South Fork of the Snake River, hiking, horseback riding, and backcountry exploration. Winter brings proximity to premier skiing and snow sports in Jackson Hole, while the surrounding area offers unmatched privacy, natural beauty, and a strong sense of place.

As part of Concierge Auctions' Key For Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes, the closing will result in funding towards new homes built for families in need.

Agents will be compensated according to the terms and conditions of the Listing Agreement. See Auction Terms and Conditions for full details.

For more information, including property details, diligence documents, and more, visit ConciergeAuctions.com or call +1.212.202.2940.

About Concierge Auctions

Concierge Auctions is the world’s largest luxury real estate auction marketplace, with a state-of-the-art digital marketing, property preview, and bidding platform. The firm matches sellers of one-of-a-kind homes with some of the most capable property connoisseurs on the planet. Sellers gain unmatched reach, speed, and certainty. Buyers receive curated opportunities. Agents earn their commission in 30 days. Majority owned by Sotheby’s, the world’s premier destination for fine art and luxury goods, and Compass (NYSE: COMP), Concierge Auctions continues to operate independently, partnering with real estate agents affiliated with many of the industry's leading brokerages to host luxury auctions for clients. For Sotheby's International Realty listings and companies, Concierge Auctions provides Sotheby’s brand exclusivity as Sotheby's Concierge Auctions. Since inception in 2008, the firm has generated billions of dollars in sales, broken world records for the highest-priced homes ever sold at auction and sold properties in 46 U.S. states and 35 countries. The firm owns one of the most comprehensive and intelligent databases of high-net-worth real estate buyers and sellers in the industry, and it has committed to build more than 300 homes through its Key For Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes™, which funds new homes for families in need from every property the company sells. For more information, visit ConciergeAuctions.com.

