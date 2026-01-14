HOLLYWOOD CASINO AT GREEKTOWN CELEBRATES 10TH ANNIVERSARY OF HOLIDAY COAT DRIVE

Marvin Beatty, Vice President of Community and Public Relations at Hollywood Casino at Greektown, presented 500 winter coats to representatives from local charities

A Decade of Giving: Annual 500-Coat Donation Supports Detroit Families in Need

DETROIT, MI, UNITED STATES, January 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Detroit, MI, (Jan. 8, 2026) – Hollywood Casino at Greektown , the 100,000-square-foot gaming, entertainment, lodging and dining destination is celebrating the 10th anniversary of its Holiday Coat Drive. The annual initiative reflects the casino’s longstanding commitment to community engagement and its mission to support residents across Metro Detroit during the winter months.Since its inception, the Holiday Coat Drive has served as a meaningful tradition for Hollywood Casino at Greektown, providing essential winter wear to individuals and families in need while strengthening partnerships with local nonprofit organizations. This milestone year marks a decade of giving and continued dedication to making a positive impact beyond the casino floor.On December 15, 2025, Marvin Beatty, Vice President of Community and Public Relations at Hollywood Casino at Greektown, presented 500 winter coats to representatives from the following local charities, each serving vital roles within the Detroit community:• Alternatives for Girls, which provides young women with shelter, crisis support, education, and leadership training.• LA SED (Latin Americans for Social and Economic Development), which assists Hispanics and residents of Southwest Detroit with a variety of bilingual services, including citizenship classes, career development, and mental/physical health services.• Alkebu-Lan Village, which is an Afrikan-centered organization committed to developing and nurturing an environment where families work together to build healthy minds, bodies, and communities.“Celebrating the 10th anniversary of our Holiday Coat Drive is especially meaningful because it represents ten years of our community coming together to support one another,” said Marvin Beatty, Vice President of Community and Public Relations at Hollywood Casino at Greektown. “This program is about more than coats. It’s about warmth, dignity, and showing our neighbors that Hollywood Casino at Greektown is committed to Detroit, today and always.”The donated coats will be distributed directly to individuals and families served by these organizations, helping them stay warm throughout the winter season while easing financial burdens during colder months.A photo of the coat donation is available HERE.For more information, please visit www.hollywoodgreektown.com About Hollywood Casino at GreektownLocated in the heart of downtown Detroit in the historic Greektown district, Hollywood Casino at Greektown offers over 100,000 square feet of gaming, entertainment, and dining experiences. With 400 stunning guestrooms and suites devoted to your comfort, our 30-story hotel is the perfect place to relax and recharge after a night on the town, to get ready for a trip to our casino, or just to see what sights and destinations the dynamic and exciting Greektown district has in store. For more information, please visit www.HollywoodGreektown.com # # #Media Contact: Jason Brown, PublicCity PR – jbrown@publiccitypr.net; 248.663.6166

