Delaware State Parks Holds Day of Service for 75th Anniversary

Volunteers help clean up Cape Henlopen State Park during the winter months. Photo by DNREC Division of Parks and Recreation

A “Day of Service” event is planned for the Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. holiday at several state parks on Jan. 19 as part of the 75th Anniversary of the Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control, Division of Parks and Recreation.

This will be the first of four signature service days that will take place throughout the year to advance environmental stewardship, service and community care. Other days will include Earth Day in April, the 75th Anniversary month in June and a Fall Service Day in the fall.

“Dr. King’s call to action was to build community through service and reinforce meaningful change through collective action,” said Matthew Ritter, Director of the Division of Parks and Recreation. “Volunteers have helped build our parks and continue to be valuable and vital partners into the future.”

The parks Day of Service event will focus on behind-the-scenes work in parks that support access, equity and long-term park health and recognize shared responsibility for public lands.

Among the parks participating will be:

• Lums Pond State Park, Mile Loop Trail for a trail cleanup and removal of the invasive multiflora rose

• Wilmington State Parks for English ivy removal, with information on the plant’s historical use and how stewardship practices have evolved

• Trap Pond State Park for Jason’s Beach cleanup, a historical area in the state’s first park used by the local Black community to socialize, dance, picnic and attend church services

• White Clay Creek State Park Judge Morris Estate for reforestation field work

In addition to service days, Delaware State Parks offers ongoing volunteer opportunities that cover a wide variety of interests, including:

• trail surveys and maintenance

• reforestation

• litter patrols

• garden weeding

• events assistance

• park watch volunteers

• nature center assistance

• master naturalists

• boat ramp attendants

• Friends groups

• mansion docents

• historical records transcribers

• Eagle and Gold Scouts service projects

• disc golf course maintenance

• hunting and fishing season prep/clean up

• climbing crews

• and much more

To sign up for volunteer opportunities, visit the destateparks.galaxydigital.com/need/ webpage.

Celebrating A Milestone Year

Delaware State Parks is celebrating 75 years of outdoor adventures and lasting memories. What began in 1951 with three parks has grown into a system that now includes 17 state parks, 22 nature preserves, the Brandywine Zoo and the Indian River Marina — together protecting more than 27,000 acres. In 2026, the division will honor the people, parks and partners who built this legacy and invite visitors to join in inspiring exploration, discovery and a deeper connection to the outdoors for generations to come.



