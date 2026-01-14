Wisconsin Manufacturer Proves Investing in Frontline Workers Pays Off with National #2 Ranking

Oberlin Filter Company Earns #2 National Ranking in Bucketlist's 2026 Top Workplaces for Frontline Workers Award

Oberlin Filter Company honored in Top Workplaces for Frontline Workers award based on employee feedback

WAUKESHA, WI, UNITED STATES, January 14, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Oberlin Filter Company has been ranked #2 in the nation among companies with 50-149 employees in the 2026 Top Workplaces for Frontline Workers Award. The recognition, based entirely on confidential employee survey responses, places the 60-year-old industrial filtration manufacturer among the top employers for frontline workers in North America.

Powered by Top Workplaces and Energage, and delivered in partnership with Bucketlist Rewards, this national award highlights employers that are setting a higher standard for the frontline employee experience. Winners are determined by feedback captured through the Energage Workplace Survey, a research-backed tool refined over nearly two decades of workplace culture research.

“At Oberlin Filter Company, we've always known that the people on our production floor are the foundation of everything we do,” said Eric Kettenhofen, Director of Human Resources. “This recognition is proof that when you treat your frontline team as true partners in the business, everyone wins. We're proud of the workplace we've built together.”

Founded in 1964, Oberlin Filter Company designs and manufactures automatic pressure filtration systems from its 97,000-square-foot headquarters in Wisconsin, with additional facilities in England and Germany. The family-owned business, now in its third generation, serves customers in over 30 countries across industries including metal finishing, food processing, chemical manufacturing, and semiconductor production.

At Oberlin, engineers serve as project managers throughout the entire customer relationship from initial design through production, startup, and ongoing support. Some Oberlin filters have been operating continuously for over 40 years, a longevity the company attributes to both its technology and the expertise of its team.

The complete list of Top Workplaces for Frontline Workers honorees, featuring 155 employers across industries including construction, healthcare, hospitality, manufacturing, and logistics, is available on the Bucketlist Rewards website.

About Oberlin Filter Company

Since 1964, Oberlin Filter Company has manufactured automatic pressure filtration systems that deliver clean liquids and dry solids for industrial applications. Headquartered in Pewaukee, Wisconsin, with facilities in England and Germany, Oberlin serves customers in over 30 countries across industries including metal finishing, food processing, and semiconductor manufacturing. For more information, visit www.oberlinfilter.com.

About Top Workplaces and Energage

Energage is an HR technology company that powers the Top Workplaces employer recognition program. The program identifies organizations with exceptional workplace cultures through confidential, research-backed employee surveys. For more information, visit www.energage.com and www.topworkplaces.com.

About Bucketlist Rewards

Bucketlist Rewards is an employee recognition platform built for frontline and field service work. The platform helps organizations recognize safety, performance, and service milestones with mobile-first tools and shift-friendly features. For more information, visit www.bucketlistrewards.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.