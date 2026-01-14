State disciplines health care providers (01-14-2026)

For immediate release: January 14, 2026 (26-008)

Contact: DOH Communications

Public inquiries: Health Systems Customer Service 360-236-4700

OLYMPIA -- The Washington State Department of Health has taken disciplinary actions or withdrawn charges against the following health care providers in our state.

The department’s Health Systems Quality Assurance Division works with boards, commissions, and advisory committees to set licensing standards for more than 80 health care professions (e.g., dentists, nursing assistants, counselors).

Information about health care providers is on the agency website. Click on “Health Care Provider Lookup” under the “Find it Fast” section of the Department of Health website (doh.wa.gov).The site includes information about a health care provider’s license status, the expiration and renewal date of their credential, disciplinary actions and copies of legal documents issued after July 1998. This information is also available by calling 360-236-4700. Consumers who think a health care provider acted unprofessionally are encouraged to call and report their complaint.

Adams County

In January 2026 the Department of Health released certified nursing assistant Yvette Verduzco-Alvarez (NC61580284) from the terms and conditions of her 2024 agreed order and terminated monitoring.

Franklin County

In December 2025 the Department of Health denied Nicole Valtierra’s (HM61127719) application for a home care aide credential. In April 2025, Valtierra was placed on the Department of Social and Health Services’ long-term care abuse and neglect registry, which disqualifies her from working with vulnerable adults and from being certified or maintaining certification as a home care aide.

King County

In January 2026 the Department of Health charged Breana Judkins with the unlicensed practice of massage therapy and notified her of its intent to issue a cease-and-desist order. Judkins does not hold and has never held a credential to practice massage therapy in Washington state. In March 2025, she admitted to providing massage-related services without a license.

In December 2025 the Pharmacy Quality Assurance Commission and Scott Curtis Schnaible (VA00071216) entered an agreed order reinstating his pharmacy technician credential, subject to conditions including a minimum of two years of probation.

In December 2025 the Department of Health granted Dylan Wayne Vanosdol’s (CG61612282) application for an agency affiliated counselor credential with conditions.

In December 2025 the Dental Quality Assurance Commission reinstated Joseph R. Zimmer’s (DE00006267) dentist credential subject to conditions, including payment of a $15,000 fine.

Kittitas County

In December 2025 the Department of Health granted Haylee Marie Bradley’s (CG70009231) application for an agency affiliated counselor credential, subject to conditions including two years of probation.

Lewis County

In December 2025 the Department of Health terminated the probation on Courtney C. Pennypacker’s (NC60766512) certified nursing assistant credential.

Pierce County

In December 2025 the Pharmacy Quality Assurance Commission terminated the probation on David O. Clarke-Levy’s (VA00047141) pharmacy technician credential.

Snohomish County

In December 2025 the Occupational Therapy Practice Board released occupational therapist Colleen Anderson (OT61036985) from the terms and conditions of her 2024 stipulation and terminated monitoring.

In January 2026 the Department of Health charged registered nursing assistant Imogene Maxwell (NA61472027) with unprofessional conduct. In June 2024, Maxwell allegedly physically abused a resident of an adult family home where she was employed. Maxwell failed to respond to the department’s multiple requests for information.

Spokane County

In November 2025 the Department of Health denied Phylicia Carpio Adams’ (CG61521385) application for an agency affiliated counselor credential. In July 2023, Adams was convicted in Idaho of possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia—use or possess with intent to use, a felony.

In January 2026 the Department of Health charged certified nursing assistant Megan Vailey Sinn (NC61145713) with unprofessional conduct. Sinn allegedly violated the terms of her 2024 stipulation by failing to complete required continuing education hours by June 2, 2025.