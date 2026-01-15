TracSafe® Anti-Slip Sealer Announces Enhanced Safety Solution for Senior Living Facilities

Seniors benefit from the safety benefits of TracSafe Anti-Slip Sealer on walkways in all types of housing situations. TracSafe Anti-Slip Sealer can be used on all exterior and interior surfaces to add a layer of protection against slips and falls. Apply a layer of award-winning TracSafe Anti-Slip sealer to help make any horizontal surface more slip resistant.

BUFFALO, NY, UNITED STATES, January 15, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As the population continues to age, the importance of safe and secure environments for senior citizens becomes paramount. The award-winning TracSafe® Anti-Slip Sealer is leading the way in safeguarding seniors and those who care for them by dramatically reducing slips, falls, and related injuries in senior living facilities, centers and homes.

Slip and Fall Statistics: The Urgent Need for Prevention

According to the National Council on Aging, one in four Americans aged 65 and older falls each year. These falls are the leading cause of both fatal and non-fatal injuries among older adults. In 2021, falls caused 38,000 deaths among those age 65+, and emergency departments reported 3 million visits due to older adult falls.

Across the world, the population is expected to rise from 8.3 billion right now to about 8.5 billion in 2030.1 In the United States alone, where the population is currently 348 million, by the time 2030 arrives the population will exceed 355 million, and all Baby Boomers will be over 65 years of age. That’s a lot of potential slips and falls.

TracSafe’s Safety Features: Senior Living Solution

With roughly one in five Americans descending into this growing senior age category, it’s imperative for homeowners, retirement communities, planned living centers and nursing homes to do everything possible to reduce and eliminate falls.

Award-winning TracSafe Anti-Slip Sealer is specifically designed to address these concerns. It boasts industry-leading anti-slip ratings, providing a safe walking surface even in wet or high-traffic conditions. The clear, durable coating enhances traction while preserving the original appearance of floors, ensuring that safety never comes at the expense of aesthetics.

Engineered for performance in all climates, TracSafe® maintains its effectiveness in rain, snow, and humidity. Its robust formula adheres to a wide variety of surfaces, including tile, vinyl, wood, concrete, stone, and linoleum, making it ideal for both indoor and outdoor use in senior living and assisted care facilities. And, for those seniors still living in their homes, the sealer can be added to walkways, patios, pool decks, stairs, basements and laundry room floors.

Motivation and Development: A Commitment to Senior Safety

TracSafe was developed by Peter Daich, inspired by personal experiences and a dedication to protecting vulnerable populations.

“I was walking on a wet pool deck,” says Daich, president of Daich Coatings. “One minute I was up. The next I was down. When I slipped on those slick tiles, I hit the deck hard and it hurt. I was annoyed at myself for losing my footing, but was thankful I wasn’t injured. Then I thought about others, like children or someone elderly falling like I did, and not being so lucky.”

To Daich, the solution to the problem seemed obvious: help improve foot traction with a clear coating that could be applied almost anywhere by anyone. As a result, all types of surfaces from walkways to shower areas to hallways are slip-resistant. “That’s how TracSafe was born,” says Daich.

Easy Installation: Simple Steps to Enhanced Safety

TracSafe Anti-Slip Sealer is easy to apply and dries quickly, allowing facilities to improve safety with minimal disruption. The straightforward process involves cleaning the surface, applying the sealer, and allowing it to cure—delivering immediate slip resistance and long-lasting protection.

By reducing the risk of slip and fall injuries, TracSafe helps protect residents and staff, lowers the likelihood of costly litigation, and can lead to significant savings on insurance premiums. Facility managers and property owners can rest assured knowing their commitment to safety is backed by proven technology and by the knowledge that proactive measures can help reduce the enormous social and financial cost of senior falls.

Take the Next Step Toward Safety

Senior living facilities, caregivers, and property owners are encouraged to make the TracSafe Anti-Slip Sealer a part of their safety strategy. Complete an assessment today of areas with potential slip-and-fall potential, including:

 Hallways and common areas in senior and assisted living facilities

 Bathroom floors, showers, and entryways

 Outdoor patios, ramps, and walkways

 Dining rooms, kitchens, and activity centers

 Health care, spa and pool areas

 Private residences and apartments

Protect residents, prevent injuries, and provide peace of mind with an anti-slip solution trusted by experts and designed for the unique needs of seniors.

From real stone finishes to anti-slip sealers, Daich Coatings offers a wide variety of cost-effective surface solutions for residential and commercial properties. The company’s DIY products can be purchased online at The Home Depot®, Lowe’s®, Amazon®, and at the Daich Coatings online store at www.daichcoatings.com.

