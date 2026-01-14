Governor Ivey Supports Prompt Passage of Child Predator Death Penalty Act

MONTGOMERY – As lawmakers begin the new legislative session this week, Governor Kay Ivey is calling for the swift passage of the Child Predator Death Penalty Act to prioritize the safety of Alabama’s children. The governor highlighted this bill as a priority during her state of the state address Tuesday evening.

“When it comes to safeguarding our state there is no higher priority than protecting Alabama’s children,” said Governor Kay Ivey. “The passage of the Child Predator Death Penalty Act will provide the strongest legal shield possible for the most vulnerable of our society, our children. Their precious lives, and Alabama’s future, depend upon their preservation and we must not let them down. I call on lawmakers to pass this urgently needed legislation as soon as possible so I can sign it into law.”

The Child Predator Death Penalty Act (HB41 & SB17), sponsored by state Rep. Matt Simpson and state Sen. April Weaver, would toughen Alabama’s criminal penalties for those who are convicted of felony sexual crimes against a child. Going forward, crimes of first-degree rape, first-degree sodomy and first-degree sexual assault of victims under the age of 12 would automatically become capital offenses punishable by death.

“I would like to thank Governor Ivey for her strong support of HB 41 and her continued commitment to public safety and protecting Alabama’s children,” said Representative Matt Simpson. “This legislation makes clear that the most heinous crimes against children will be met with the strongest penalties allowed under the law. Alabama will not tolerate crimes that permanently devastate the lives of its youth, and those who commit these terrible acts must be held accountable.”

The necessity of increased legal protections for Alabama children was brought to light last year after eight persons were arrested and charged with the rape, trafficking and sexual torture of at least 10 children held captive in Bibb County. Some of the victims were as young as three years old.

“Our duty as a society should be to protect those who cannot protect themselves,” said Senator April Weaver. “The Child Predator Death Penalty Act should serve as an effective deterrent, keeping children safe from the unthinkable acts of child predators. I want to thank Governor Ivey for her strong support for this much-needed legislation.”

If passed by both houses and signed by the governor, the Child Predator Death Penalty Act would become effective October 1, 2026.

