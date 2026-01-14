Continuum GRC Celebrates 5 Years of FedRAMP Authorization, Reinforcing Leadership as the Premier GRC for Compliance

Continuum GRC logo The FedRAMP certification is the pinnacle for cloud service providers and provides the highest standard of certification assurances to your customers.

5 Consecutive Years of FedRAMP Moderate Authorization – Pioneering AI Automated GRC for Federal Agencies and High-Security Organizations Since 2021

Reaching five years of continuous FedRAMP Authorization is a testament to our team's relentless focus on innovation, security, and customer success.” — Michael Peters, CEO at Continuum GRC

SCOTTSDALE, AZ, UNITED STATES, January 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Continuum GRC, the world's leading FedRAMP and StateRAMP Authorized governance, risk, and compliance (GRC) platform, proudly announces the achievement of five consecutive years of continuous FedRAMP Authorization. This significant milestone underscores the company's unwavering dedication to delivering the highest standards of security, automation, and continuous monitoring in the federal cloud ecosystem.First granted FedRAMP Authorization in December 2021 as the pioneering purebred GRC assessment and audit SaaS solution, Continuum GRC has maintained its authorized status without interruption through rigorous annual assessments, continuous monitoring, and proactive compliance management. This enduring authorization—covering the FedRAMP Moderate baseline—positions Continuum GRC as a trusted, battle-tested platform for federal agencies, government contractors, cloud service providers (CSPs), and organizations handling sensitive data.A key impact of this FedRAMP Moderate Authorization extends to the Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC) program, essential for Department of Defense (DoD) contractors handling Controlled Unclassified Information (CUI). Continuum GRC's platform directly supports CMMC compliance through dedicated modules, automated control mapping to NIST 800-171 (the foundation of CMMC Level 2), real-time evidence collection, maturity scoring, and audit-ready workflows. By leveraging the rigorous FedRAMP Moderate baseline—which aligns closely with many overlapping controls in NIST 800-53 and supports cloud environments handling CUI—users benefit from streamlined multi-framework management. This includes auto-mapping across FedRAMP, CMMC, NIST 800-53, NIST 800-171, DFARS, and more, reducing redundancy, accelerating readiness for CMMC assessments (including Level 2 third-party evaluations), and enabling defense contractors to demonstrate strong security postures while using a FedRAMP-authorized tool that enhances overall compliance efficiency."Reaching five years of continuous FedRAMP Authorization is a testament to our team's relentless focus on innovation, security, and customer success," said Michael Peters, CEO of Continuum GRC. "From our origins automating complex assessments to becoming the only FedRAMP-authorized risk management solution worldwide, we've empowered countless organizations to transform compliance from a burden into a strategic advantage. This milestone reaffirms our leadership in delivering real-time, automated GRC that meets the evolving demands of national security and federal risk management."Continuum GRC's platform stands out with its comprehensive features, including:* Automated evidence collection and control mapping across 100+ frameworks (including FedRAMP, NIST 800-53, CMMC, StateRAMP, SOC 2, ISO 27001, HIPAA, and more)* Real-time compliance status, risk scoring, and maturity insights* Advanced automation tools like A.ITAM™ (the world's first AI audit machine) and intelligent workflows* Seamless support for continuous monitoring (ConMon) and audit-ready documentationTrusted by enterprises, MSPs, assessors, and federal entities alike, Continuum GRC enables faster authorizations, reduced audit burdens, and proactive cybersecurity in an era of escalating threats. As federal agencies accelerate digital transformation, Continuum GRC remains the go-to solution for maintaining compliance with confidence.For more information about Continuum GRC's FedRAMP-authorized platform and how it can support your organization's compliance needs, visit www.continuumgrc.com or contact us at +1 (888) 896-6207.About Continuum GRCContinuum GRC is a proactive cybersecuritycompany providing the most advanced, automated, and FedRAMP/StateRAMP Authorized integrated risk management and GRC platform. Built to handle the world's most demanding frameworks, Continuum GRC empowers organizations to achieve and sustain compliance efficiently while turning risk intelligence into a competitive advantage.

