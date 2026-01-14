Strategic Operations & Management and Contingency International Bolster Energy Security in Trinidad and Tobago

The Strategic Operations & Management LLC (SOM) logo, representing disciplined governance, risk-informed planning, and executive-level security support in complex operating environments.

SHAWNEE, OK, UNITED STATES, January 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Strategic Operations & Management LLC and Contingency International Strengthen Forward Posture in Trinidad and Tobago for Energy-Sector Security ReadinessStrategic collaboration expands engagement across Trinidad and Tobago and Guyana—combining risk-informed security planning, Spanish-language leadership experience, and SOM’s CRP/CA community investment model.Strategic Operations & Management LLC (“SOM”) and Contingency International Management & Logistics (“Contingency International”) on January 11, 2026, announced an expanded strategic collaboration that strengthens their posture in Trinidad and Tobago and supports regional engagement across Trinidad and Tobago and Guyana, as well as the broader Caribbean and Northern South America. The collaboration is focused on helping energy operators, EPCs, and critical infrastructure stakeholders anticipate and manage operating-environment risk through security-readiness planning and decision support, subject to applicable laws and separate agreements.The collaboration emphasizes early-stage engagement, helping energy and infrastructure stakeholders integrate security readiness, governance alignment, and operating-environment awareness during planning and expansion phases. This includes LNG, power generation, ports, and associated supply-chain infrastructure across the Caribbean and Northern South America.“Energy operations don’t fail only because of technical problems—they fail when risk isn’t understood early enough,” said Bobby Robles, Chief Executive Officer of Strategic Operations & Management LLC. “As a Spanish-speaking former U.S. Army Special Forces veteran from 7th Special Forces Group, I’ve seen how disciplined preparation, local coordination, and clear governance protect people, assets, and continuity. With this strategic collaboration, SOM expands its area of engagement into Trinidad and Tobago and Guyana, and we are positioned to engage decision makers on security risk, operating environment considerations, and practical support frameworks—subject to separate agreements.”Ron Millington, CEO of Contingency International, added: “Contingency International was founded on the principle that risk must be fully understood and mitigated before committing personnel or economic resources. This collaboration strengthens that approach with a forward posture built for the realities of energy and infrastructure operations in the Caribbean and Latin America.”SOM and Contingency International are positioned to support executive and project leadership with risk assessments, site and infrastructure vulnerability reviews, movement and travel-risk planning, crisis management and incident-response planning, and stakeholder coordination. When operational support is contemplated, scope, compliance requirements, and delivery are defined only through separate, standalone agreements.SOM integrates social responsibility into its operating model through a Community Resilience Package / Community Adoption (CRP/CA) commitment. For every project SOM supports, the CRP/CA approach is designed to deliver measurable local benefit alongside responsible operations. CRP/CA initiatives may include adopting and supporting a local school, workforce and safety education, and community support missions such as veterinary vaccination campaigns for livestock (VETCAP), medical outreach clinics (MEDCAP), and dental outreach clinics (DENTCAP).The collaboration is non-exclusive. Neither party is authorized to bind or represent the other without written authorization.About Strategic Operations & Management LLC (SOM) Strategic Operations & Management LLC (SOM) supports organizations operating in complex, high-consequence environments through strategic advisory, risk-informed planning, and executive-level support. SOM emphasizes disciplined governance, compliance alignment, and structured decision support across domestic and international contexts.Website: www.somops.com About Contingency International Management & LogisticsContingency International Management & Logistics supports organizations operating in challenging environments through strategic insight, planning support, and logistics-focused advisory engagement. The firm maintains an operational presence in Trinidad and Tobago, across the Caribbean and Latin America, with U.S. offices based in Pembroke Pines, Florida.Contingency International was founded on the principle—established by CEO Ron Millington, who brings more than 20 years of experience in security management and logistics—that risk must be fully understood and mitigated before committing personnel or economic resources.Website: www.contingencyinternational.com

