TUESDAY MEASLES UPDATE: DPH Reports 124 New Measles Cases in Upstate, New Public Exposures, and Upcoming Vaccination Opportunities

Jan. 13, 2026

COLUMBIA, S.C. ― The South Carolina Department of Public Health (DPH) is reporting 124 new cases of measles in the state since Friday, bringing the total number of cases in South Carolina related to the Upstate outbreak to 434.

There are currently 409 people in quarantine and 17 in isolation. The latest end of quarantine for these is Feb. 6.

A person was confirmed to have attended the South Carolina State Museum in Columbia while infectious. People who visited the museum between the hours of 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 2 may have been exposed. The person did not know they were infectious at the time of the exposure.

The incubation period for measles is usually 7 to 14 days but can be up to 21 days. Therefore, people exposed at this location who are not immune could begin developing early symptoms of measles now. DPH is asking anyone who was at the museum during that specific day and time to contact a health care provider if you believe you may have been exposed and you develop symptoms, or if you do not have immunity to measles. People who were exposed, especially those without immunity through vaccination or previous disease, should monitor for symptoms through Jan. 23.

People should monitor for measles symptoms for 21 days after exposure. Symptoms of measles include cough, runny nose, red watery eyes, and fever followed by a rash two to three days later that starts on the face then spreads to the rest of the body.

If anyone who may have been exposed develops the above symptoms with fever (101°F or more), with or without rash, immediately call a health care provider and let them know about the exposure and symptoms so that they can tell you what to do next. Precautions like the use of masks and separate waiting areas will be needed to evaluate you without putting others at risk of exposure. You may be asked to stay at home until the doctor clears you.

In response to the ongoing measles outbreak in the Upstate, DPH will activate its Mobile Health Unit (MHU) this week to offer measles-mumps-rubella (MMR) vaccinations, as well as flu vaccinations, to the public at no cost during the following dates and times:

11 a.m.-3 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 14 at the Unitarian Universalist Church, 320 Wheeler Court, Spartanburg, SC 29306

11 a.m.-3 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 15 at the Unitarian Universalist Church, 320 Wheeler Court, Spartanburg, SC 29306

The MMR vaccine is safe and is the best way to protect against the virus. Vaccination now can avoid long quarantines at home for those exposed to the measles virus. Vaccination within 72 hours of exposure can prevent measles infections. Vaccines are available at many primary care provider offices and pharmacies, as well as DPH Health Departments.

Any community partners or organizations interested in scheduling a vaccination event from DPH’s MHU can request a visit to their location by completing this form on our website. DPH will prioritize requests for MMR vaccination events, if received, and will also take steps to increase appointment availability for MMR vaccination in health department locations, should demand dictate.

To stay up-to-date on the latest measles outbreak information, visit our dedicated webpage here.

Outbreak Data Points

Age breakdown of 434 cases:

Under 5: 105

5-17: 287

18+: 36

Minors under 18 (age undisclosed): 6

Vaccination status:

378 unvaccinated, 3 partially vaccinated with one of the recommended two-dose MMR sequence, 6 vaccinated, and 47 unknown.

NOTE: As of Tuesday, Jan. 13, DPH’s biweekly measles updates will be available around 1 p.m. rather than noon. This adjustment helps ensure the news releases reflect the most up-to-date information available.

