USAA and Call of Duty Endowment offer free gaming Legacy Tracer Pack for Veterans

The sharing of non-VA information does not constitute an endorsement of products or services by the Department of Veterans Affairs. Veterans should always verify information with the organization offering the program.

Once again, USAA has teamed up with Call of Duty Endowment to offer a free Call of Duty Endowment (C.O.D.E.) Legacy: Tracer Pack for Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 and at the launch of Season 1 in Call of Duty: Warzone to military service members and Veterans. It’s just one of the ways we can say thank you for your service.

Once you click the link for redemption below, you will be redirected to a GovX account sign-in page to claim your pack. While supplies last. Quantities limited. Access the official rules.

Welcome to Season 1 Reloaded

The Call of Duty Mid-Season update (Jan. 8, 2026) brings more maps, modes, challenges, Loadout items and additional content across Multiplayer, Zombies and Endgame, including a nuclear collaboration with Fallout involving themed LTMs, the new Deathclaw Hunt Limited Time World Event in Endgame, and the Quantum Exchange Event, bringing epic rewards straight from the Wasteland.

About Call of Duty Endowment

The Call of Duty Endowment uses a performance-driven approach to fund organizations delivering the highest standards of quality and cost-efficient Veteran job placement services. Beyond funding, C.O.D.E. partners with grantees to provide advice and support aimed at maximizing their impact.

In 2024, the organization’s average cost to place a Veteran in a job was $628. This is made possible by a commitment to high-performance standards that are measured on a quarterly basis, including:

Cost per placement

Average starting salary.

6-month and 12-month retention rates.

Full-time vs. part-time employment.

In addition to supporting its grantees, the Endowment is committed to highlighting high performance in the Veteran employment space through its Seal of Distinction program, which provides both a $30,000 prize and national recognition to winners of the award.