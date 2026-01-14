ProMart and First Nation-Owned Three Fires Group Form Joint Venture to Deliver Contracting Support Across Key Sectors

New JV combines ProMart’s shop-and-field execution with Three Fires’ Indigenous-led platform to deliver safe, accountable project support.

SARNIA, ONTARIO, CANADA, January 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- ProMart Industrial Products Ltd. (“ProMart”), a Sarnia-based contractor providing integrated shop and field services, today announced the formation of a joint venture with Three Fires Group Inc. (“Three Fires”), a First Nation-owned organization focused on building long-term prosperity through infrastructure and partnership opportunities.The joint venture is being established to support Owners, Engineers, and Constructors who need a capable, accountable partner to execute safely and reliably across a wide range of project types. By aligning ProMart’s hands-on delivery capability with Three Fires’ Indigenous-led partnership platform, the JV is designed to strengthen project coordination, expand access to opportunities, and create durable economic participation tied to real project execution.“Partnering with Three Fires Group is more than a business decision for ProMart—it’s a commitment to building long-term, sustainable relationships with Indigenous partners and communities,” said Marc Parizeau, Vice President of Operations, ProMart Industrial Products Ltd. “If we’re serious about building a more sustainable and prosperous future, we have to build it together—through trust, shared outcomes, and real, lasting participation. This joint venture is about showing up the right way, doing excellent work, and creating partnerships that endure well beyond a single project.”ProMart supports industrial and construction clients through a combination of shop-based and field services, including modular assembly and fabrication support, surface preparation and industrial coatings, field installation, maintenance support, and brownfield modifications. These capabilities allow the organization to take on schedule-driven scopes and reduce coordination risk for project teams that need disciplined planning and dependable execution.Three Fires is focused on generating long-term prosperity through economic and infrastructure opportunities, and the joint venture reflects a shared commitment to partnership, stewardship, and value creation that extends beyond any single contract. Together, the parties intend to pursue work across multiple sectors where safety, quality, and accountability are non-negotiable—and where strong relationships with Indigenous communities and partners are essential to delivering sustainable outcomes.Additional details on the joint venture’s operating model, prequalification approach, and market focus will be shared as the partnership advances.About Three Fires Group Inc.Three Fires Group is a First Nation-owned organization focused on building long-term prosperity through economic and infrastructure opportunities, supporting communities and partners through capacity, investment, and sustainable partnerships.About ProMart Industrial Products Ltd.ProMart Industrial Products Ltd. is a Sarnia, Ontario-based contractor providing integrated shop and field services supporting industrial, energy, infrastructure, commercial, and institutional clients.

