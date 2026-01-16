The ‘GENERAL’ Custom Flat Fender Vehicle Heads to Barrett-Jackson in Scottsdale

A very limited production run is underway, for a select group of enthusiasts. Much larger than the iconic Jeep, the GENERAL is loaded with quality features and high performance. The GENERAL flat fender is exactly the evolution of the iconic Jeep® that enthusiasts are looking for.

These ground-up custom vehicles pay tribute to the iconic flat-fender Jeep® and are now available to order (limited) during the Barrett-Jackson event.

Designed from a clean sheet, The GENERAL captures the soul of the original Willys MB and CJ models while elevating performance, comfort, and craftsmanship.” — Matt Dinelli - Attitude Performance

SCOTTSDALE, AZ, UNITED STATES, January 16, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Illinois based Attitude Performance Vehicles, a trusted name among Jeep enthusiasts for more than 20 years, sparked major buzz with the unveiling of The GENERAL — a modern re‑imagining of the iconic flat‑fender Jeep that fans have been requesting for decades. This month, The GENERAL will take center stage at the Barrett‑Jackson Scottsdale event, where Attitude Performance will begin accepting orders for a limited production run. Each buyer will work directly with the team to personalize their build with exclusive modifications, accessories, and color options.

“We’ve casually talked about this for years,” said owner Matt Dinelli. “About a year ago, we finally took the steps to bring this vehicle to reality and make it available to a very limited number of customers.”

Designed from a clean sheet, The GENERAL captures the soul of the original Willys MB and CJ models while elevating performance, comfort, and craftsmanship. Its custom‑built aluminum body and chassis blend classic proportions with modern engineering, and its larger footprint delivers improved legroom, expanded interior space, and a refined driving experience.

Finished in deep metallic green, The GENERAL commands attention with its sculpted aluminum body, aggressive stance, long‑arm performance suspension, and 39‑inch tires on dark bronze wheels. Inside, a custom tan interior features heated and lumbar‑adjustable seating, a premium touchscreen audio system, and vintage‑inspired gauges.

A 525‑horsepower Chevy LS V8 powers The GENERAL, paired with a stainless‑steel performance exhaust, responsive automatic transmission, and updated EFI system for smooth, exhilarating performance on or off the pavement.

Blending timeless flat‑fender character with modern capability, The GENERAL stands as both a tribute to Jeep heritage and a bold new chapter for drivers seeking unmatched style and presence.

At Barrett‑Jackson — a global automotive cultural event drawing enthusiasts, collectors, and builders from around the world — the Attitude team will guide buyers through 1‑Star to 5‑Star GENERAL configurations, each offering increasing levels of performance and personalization.

The GENERAL will be on display at Barrett‑Jackson Scottsdale, January 17–25.

To place an order, or for additional information, visit: Attitude Performance Vehicles

