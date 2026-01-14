33m2 Launches Global App to Expand Access to Short-Term Rentals and Housing in Korea

33m2

NYC, NY, UNITED STATES, January 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- 33m2, Korea’s leading short-term lease platform, has officially launched an English-language version of its mobile app, marking a major step toward improving accessibility for international users seeking flexible housing options in Korea.The new English-language experience supports foreign residents, international students, long-stay travelers, and overseas visitors planning to live or spend extended time in Korea. By offering a fully localized English interface, the update removes language barriers that have traditionally made Korea’s housing market difficult for non-Korean speakers to navigate.Demand for short-term and flexible housing in Korea has increased steadily in recent years, driven by the global popularity of Korean culture, long-stay travel trends, and a growing foreign resident population. According to 33m2, overseas-originated transactions now account for approximately 10% of the platform’s annual gross merchandise value (GMV), with more than half of that volume generated from English-speaking countries, including the United States.“Korea’s housing system can be complex for newcomers, especially those unfamiliar with the language and local rental practices,” said Hyungjun Park, CEO of 33m2. “By launching our English-language service, we want to ensure that international users can access safe, transparent, and convenient housing without relying on third-party translation tools or intermediaries.”With the update, users can now complete the entire housing journey in English—from account registration and property search to viewing detailed listings, signing contracts, and making payments. Previously, many international users relied on external translation tools to understand Korean-language listings, often resulting in confusion or limited access to suitable housing options. The English-language experience is expected to significantly improve usability, trust, and overall customer satisfaction.33m2 offers short-term leases starting from as little as one week, providing an alternative to Korea’s traditional rental market, which typically requires two-year lease commitments and substantial upfront deposits. To further reduce barriers for renters, the platform standardizes its security deposit at KRW 330,000, which is held by 33m2 and returned upon move-out, easing the initial financial burden while maintaining transaction security. The platform also supports property owners by helping them efficiently fill vacant units through standardized listings and secure transaction processes.33m2 said the English-language launch reflects its commitment to improving accessibility for international users and enhancing the overall short-term housing experience in Korea. The English-language version of the 33m2 app is now available, allowing users worldwide to explore Korea’s short-term housing options with greater confidence and ease.33m2 is Korea’s leading short-term lease platform, connecting people seeking flexible stays starting from as little as one week with property owners looking to efficiently utilize vacant homes. The platform offers a streamlined end-to-end experience—from listing discovery and contracts to secure payments—while standardizing security deposits to reduce upfront costs and improve transparency. By modernizing access to short-term housing, 33m2 provides a practical alternative to Korea’s traditional rental market for both domestic and international users.

