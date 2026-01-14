Quantide Growth Partners Launches Beta of its Digital Pricing Officer, Democratizing Enterprise-level Pricing Expertise

Quantide Growth Partners launches the beta of its Digital Pricing Officer, a self-service AI-powered pricing SaaS platform

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 14, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Quantide Growth Partners (Quantide), the AI-based pricing solution company, is launching its self-service beta program Digital Pricing Officer (DPO), a SaaS platform delivering Chief Pricing Officer-level strategy to businesses seeking to strengthen their pricing capabilities.

Quantide until now has been servicing clients through its Pricing Advisory arm, where a team is deployed to run analysis, build strategy, and deliver execution-ready recommendations with institutional-grade pricing expertise at the speed and precision that growth-stage businesses require. Now, the company is adding its Digital Pricing Officer platform that provides direct access to the same infrastructure, same knowledge base, and same analytical frameworks from the company’s proprietary AI engine. The same strategic precision but self-serve, conversational, and available 24/7.

"We're democratizing access to one of the most powerful levers in business," said Ethan Williams, Founder and CEO. "For too long, sophisticated pricing strategy has been the exclusive domain of large enterprises. We're changing that. Every company—from $10M to $100M and beyond—can now have their own Digital Pricing Officer."

There is a great market opportunity as research shows that just a 1% improvement in pricing drives an 11% increase in operating profit—outperforming cost-cutting (3%) or volume increases (7%). Yet most mid-sized companies lack systematic pricing optimization simply because they can't access the expertise.

"Pricing is the single most underutilized growth lever," Williams added. "Companies that optimize pricing see 2-5% revenue increases and dramatic margin improvements in year one. We're making these results accessible to businesses that have been locked out of pricing sophistication."

Quantide partners with leadership teams of growth-stage B2B companies to capture immediate value during critical moments—turning M&A, product launches, and strategic transitions into measurable revenue and margin growth. While pricing remains at the core, the company now delivers integrated revenue strategy, customer value optimization, and growth leadership—addressing the complete "growth infrastructure gap" that mid-market businesses face.

The DPO combines seasoned pricing expertise with proprietary frameworks, AI models and 300+ automated workflows. It's designed for how modern companies actually operate: fast-paced, resource-conscious, high-impact. As competitive landscapes shift quickly, slight adjustments can improve profitability.

"The DPO represents an evolution of our operating model," said Jen Wallack, CFO/COO. "Our advisory work continues, but there's a natural limit to how many clients we can serve one-on-one. Many clients want expert-backed tools but don't need hand-holding. This platform addresses that demand while creating recurring revenue we can reinvest into innovation. The market opportunity is massive: businesses want flexibility and the DPO delivers exactly that."

As pricing takes center stage amid tariffs, inflation, and evolving market dynamics, Quantide offers an innovative tool that seamlessly integrates expertise into businesses’ operations, whether they're building capabilities from scratch or accelerating existing strengths. Beta participants will be among the first to subscribe to a digitally-enabled platform that democratizes enterprise pricing expertise and unlocks their single most underutilized profit lever.

About Quantide Growth Partners

Quantide Growth Partners was founded to revolutionize how small and mid-sized companies approach pricing, democratize access to strategic expertise, and empower businesses to capture their full revenue potential. The firm equips companies to scale confidently and profitably by transforming pricing from an afterthought into a strategic advantage.

Through digital delivery, proprietary models, and data-driven frameworks, Quantide Growth Partners helps clients unlock hidden value, accelerate growth, and achieve sustainable profitability with its two service models of Pricing Advisory and Digital Pricing Officer platform.

Learn more at www.quantidegrowth.com and follow on LinkedIn for latest news.

