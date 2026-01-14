Nassau Suffolk Water Commissioners’ Association (NSWCA) Welcomes Voter-Elected Water Commissioners

Photo credit and permission is courtesy of NSWCA and PMG Strategic NSWCA logo

This election exemplifies the strength of local representation where residents vote for a water commissioner to manage and protect their drinking water and resources.” — NSWCA President Michael E. Mazzola

CARLE PLACE, NY, UNITED STATES, January 14, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Re-elected and newly elected water commissioners from 21 local water districts who are members of the Nassau Suffolk Water Commissioners’ Association (NSWCA) were sworn into office on January 1, 2026, to begin their three-year term. Each local water district is comprised of three commissioners on each board.

NSWCA President and Massapequa Water District Commissioner Michael E. Mazzola commented on the election results stating, “This election of a water commissioner within local districts exemplifies the strength of local representation where residents vote for a commissioner who resides in their respective community to manage and protect their drinking water and resources. It’s my pleasure to welcome all our new and returning members and colleagues to the Nassau Suffolk Water Commissioners’ Association for 2026.”

Voter-elected, commissioner-run districts (21 in total) provide water to over 620,000 consumers in Nassau and Suffolk counties.

Re-elected and newly elected water commissioners from each District are as follows:

• Albertson Water District Commissioner Janell Giordano Re-elected

• Bethpage Water District Commissioner Theresa M. Catapano-Black Re-elected

• Carle Place Water District Commissioner Tim Stellato Re-elected

• Cathedral Gardens Water District Commissioner Joseph Corino Re-elected

• Franklin Square Water District Commissioner Ralph Pugliese Re-elected

• Garden City Park Water District Commissioner Robert Mirabile Re-elected

• Glenwood Water District Commissioner Thomas Fiederlein Newly elected

• Greenlawn Water District Commissioner John McLaughlin Re-elected

• Hicksville Water District Commissioner Nicholas Brigandi Re-elected

• Jericho Water District Commissioner Gregory Morley Newly elected

• Locust Valley Water District Commissioner Peter Brown Re-elected

• Massapequa Water District Commissioner Raymond J. Averna Re-elected

• Manhasset-Lakeville Water District Commissioner Steven Flynn Re-elected

• Oyster Bay Water District Commissioner Michael F. Rich III Re-elected

• Plainview Water District Commissioner Michael Chad Re-elected

• Port Washington Water District Commissioner Mindy Germain Re-elected

• Roslyn Water District Commissioner Dr. Sanford Klein Re-elected

• South Farmingdale Water District Commissioner Gary Brosnan Re-elected

• South Huntington Water District Commissioner Paul Tonna Re-elected

• West Hempstead Water District Commissioner C. John Sparacio Re-elected

• Westbury Water District Commissioner Barry Green Re-elected

About Nassau Suffolk Water Commissioners’ Association (NSWCA):

Organized and chartered in 1981 and celebrating its 45th anniversary, the Nassau Suffolk Water Commissioners’ Association (NSWCA) is comprised of water commissioners elected by voters in each of 21 Nassau County and Suffolk County water districts. The NSWCA is dedicated to promoting environmental excellence and best practices as well as to maintaining the highest standards of water quality and supply. The Nassau Suffolk Water Commissioners’ Association sponsors regular educational meetings and trainings on topics that include compliance, the environment, security, economics, conservation, sustainability, remediation, water treatment and aquifer health, among other issues germane to water utilities.

For more information about this or related NSWCA matters, contact:

Mr. Gary Cucchi

PMG Strategic, Inc.

Office: 631.756.7160

Mobile: 516.721.3709

Email: gcucchi@pmgstrategic.com



