BizBuyPro Founder Drops Free Masterclass on How to Evaluate Business Deals Without Getting Burned

Paul Lajoie Breaking Down Real Listings Live, Plus Private Deal Reviews for Serious Buyers on Jan. 15 Contributor Nathan Vaughn, The NXC

GARLAND, TX, UNITED STATES, January 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Most people scrolling through business-for-sale listings have no clue what they’re looking at. They see revenue numbers and think they’ve found a goldmine. Then they wire six figures and realize they just bought someone else’s nightmare. Paul Lajoie has seen it happen too many times. And this Thursday, he’s pulling back the curtain.The founder of BizBuyPro is hosting a free live webinar, “Live Deal Review: Five Costly Mistakes When Buying a Business,” where he’ll walk through actual listings and show you where first-time buyers get crushed. No theory. No fluff. Just real deals, real problems, and real money on the line.The Market’s Hot. The Mistakes Are Hotter.BizBuySell just reported 2,599 closed deals in the third quarter of 2025, up eight percent year-over-year. Interest rates dropped a full point since last year, bringing buyers back to the table. And with 3.2 million businesses currently for sale, the opportunities are everywhere.The problem? 80 percent of business acquisitions fail because buyers skip proper due diligence. They trust the listing. They trust the seller. They don’t know what questions to ask until it’s too late.“Most people look at revenue and think that tells them everything,” Lajoie said. “But you can’t see the problems until you know where to look. I’ve done this 15 times, and I still find stuff that surprises me.”What You’ll LearnLajoie’s breaking down the five mistakes he sees destroy deals every week:• Sellers inflating income with bogus “add-backs”• Balance sheets hiding debt you didn’t know existed• Confusing cash flow with actual profit• Deal structures built on hope instead of numbers• Ignoring red flags because you’ve already fallen in love with the businessHe’s using real listings to show what each mistake looks like. No hypotheticals. No sanitized case studies. Just the raw truth of what you’re up against.Who’s Teaching This?Paul Lajoie’s been doing this since 1990, starting at Coopers & Lybrand auditing companies and digging through financials. Since then, he’s bought or started more than 15 businesses himself. Flooring companies, oil and gas operations, you name it. Over the last 30 years, Paul has also underwritten over 2500 deals.This isn’t some guru selling you a course. This is someone who’s written the checks, done the deals, and lived through the disasters.Got a Deal You’re Looking At? He’ll Review It.Anyone who shows up and is actively looking at a specific business gets a private one-on-one with Lajoie afterward. Bring your listing. He’ll tell you what he sees. “You can watch all the YouTube videos you want, but when it’s your money, you want someone who’s actually done it to look at your deal,” Lajoie said. “That’s what these one-on-ones are for.”Why This Matters Right Now42 percent of sellers are retiring, which means a lot of these businesses have been around for decades. That can be great, or it can mean outdated operations, bloated expenses, and customers who are aging out right alongside the owner. You need to know the difference.The webinar is Thursday, Jan. 15. It’s free, but seats are limited and registration is required.Register now: https://bizbuypro.com/free-live-deal-review/ About BizBuyProBizBuyPro helps people buy their first business. Founded in 2020 by Paul Lajoie, a CPA with more than 30 years in acquisitions, the company works with professionals who want out of the nine-to-five and into business ownership. BizBuyPro handles everything from finding deals to closing them. Based in Garland, Texas. More at www.bizbuypro.com Media Contact:Paul LajoieFounder and Chief Executive OfficerBizBuyProEmail: plajoie@tr.xx.comWebsite: www.bizbuypro.com Webinar Registration: https://bizbuypro.com/free-live-deal-review/

