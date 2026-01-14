Council of Autism Service Providers Names Rachael Coburn First-Ever Vice President of Accreditation

Council of Autism Service Providers Rachael Coburn, Vice President of Accreditation, CASP Lorri Unumb, Chief Executive Officer, CASP Autism Commission on Quality

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, January 14, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Council of Autism Service Providers (CASP) has tapped Rachael Coburn as its first-ever vice president of accreditation. Coburn brings 25 years’ experience supporting children with autism and their families.

Coburn began her career working with autistic children as a behavior technician. She went on to found Prism Autism Education & Consultation—a leading provider of applied behavior analysis (ABA) services—where she served as chief executive officer for over 11 years. Under her leadership, it received accreditation from both the Autism Commission on Quality (ACQ) and Jade Health’s Behavioral Health Center of Excellence (BHCOE).

As vice president of accreditation at CASP, Coburn will:

• Oversee operations of both ACQ and BHCOE, which CASP recently acquired.

• Promote the importance of accreditation and quality standards in the field.

• Work with state agencies that are considering or implementing accreditation requirements.

"Everything in my career has led me to this work,” said Coburn. “For nearly three decades, I’ve supported autism services—first as a technician and later as the leader of an ABA organization. That experience has made the value of strong, ethical, and sustainable standards incredibly clear. I’m excited to join CASP and to work alongside an extraordinary community of providers committed to improving quality and accountability for families.”

Lorri Unumb, Esq., CEO of CASP, said: “Rachael is a rare talent who combines big-picture vision with a granular understanding of complex issues. Together with our acquisition of BHCOE, hiring Rachael gives CASP the resources and credibility to lead the field toward higher-quality care.”

About the Council of Autism Service Providers (CASP)

Founded in 2016, the Council of Autism Service Providers (CASP) is a non-profit trade association of over 440 autism service provider organizations from all 50 states and multiple countries. It supports members by cultivating, sharing, and advocating for best practices in autism services. From developing clinical practice guidelines for ABA to educating legislators about good policy, CASP works every day to ensure autistic people receive quality care.

Learn more at CASProviders.org.

