The End Brain Cancer Initiative Partners with Belay Diagnostics to Raise Awareness of Diagnostic Testing for CNS Tumors

Belay Diagnostics

REDMOND, WA, UNITED STATES, January 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The End Brain Cancer Initiative Partners with Belay Diagnostics to Raise Awareness of Diagnostic Testing for CNS TumorsThe End Brain Cancer Initiative (EBCI) has partnered with BelayDiagnostics to promote awareness and patient access of Summit™ 2.0 Liquid Biopsy and Vantage™Liquid Biopsy, diagnostic tools for molecular characterization of suspected central nervous system(CNS) tumors.Belay Diagnostics uses proprietary molecular testing technology to evaluate gene alterations that assistclinicians with the diagnosis and management of brain malignancies. The company’s tests provide in-depth genomic information that identify and characterize somatic mutations associated with primaryand secondary brain cancer. This approach is oftentimes less invasive and more expedient, which iscritical when evaluating a central nervous system condition. Belay’s tests are innovations based onextensive scientific research at Johns Hopkins University, one of the world’s premier institutions foroncology.Patients, caregivers, or healthcare providers who would like more information and access to thesediagnostic tools or other treatment options should visit https://endbraincancer.org/belay-diagnostics/ People can also contact EBCI’s Clinical Research Coordinator and Patient Navigator, Shreya Prakash,at Shreya@EndBrainCancer.org or at 425-436-8688.About Belay DiagnosticsBelay Diagnostics is focused on pioneering diagnostic technologies that transform the CNS cancerjourney. Belay's Summit™ 2.0 and Vantage™ advanced liquid biopsy tests in CSF provide molecularcharacterization that can markedly enhance diagnostic accuracy, tumor classification, prognosis,therapeutic actionability and clinical trial options for those with CNS tumors. Our mission is to servepatients and those who care for them. Together, we can help patients with CNS tumors find a pathforward. For more information, visit the company’s website at https://belaydiagnostics.com/ About the End Brain Cancer InitiativeTo support/donate to the End Brain Cancer Initiative’s increased access and health delivery for patients,mission, services and programs, please visit EndBrainCancer.orgThe End Brain Cancer Initiative (EBCI) is a 501(c)3 non-profit patient advocacy organization focused ondisease education, awareness, outreach, increasing patient access and improving Standard of Care.The End Brain Cancer Initiative, formerly known as the Chris Elliott Fund (CEF), is dedicated toensuring that all patients diagnosed with brain cancer, a brain tumor, or metastatic disease to the brainhave equal access to advanced diagnostics, treatments, specialists, and clinical trial participation. Webelieve that IMMEDIATE ACCESS to these options provides this patient community with the bestHOPE for survival and sustained quality of life. We partner with industry, patients, researchers,advocacy groups, medical teams, hospital networks and others to educate patients and their caregiversso they can have empowered conversations with their medical teams. Learn more about the End BrainCancer Initiative or how to sponsor this annual campaign at EndBrainCancer.org.Dellann Elliott Mydland, End Brain Cancer Initiative, 425-785-8489, Dellann@EndBrainCancer.org###

