The End Brain Cancer Initiative Partners with Belay Diagnostics to Raise Awareness of Diagnostic Testing for CNS Tumors
The End Brain Cancer Initiative (EBCI) has partnered with Belay
Diagnostics to promote awareness and patient access of Summit™ 2.0 Liquid Biopsy and Vantage™
Liquid Biopsy, diagnostic tools for molecular characterization of suspected central nervous system
(CNS) tumors.
Belay Diagnostics uses proprietary molecular testing technology to evaluate gene alterations that assist
clinicians with the diagnosis and management of brain malignancies. The company’s tests provide in-
depth genomic information that identify and characterize somatic mutations associated with primary
and secondary brain cancer. This approach is oftentimes less invasive and more expedient, which is
critical when evaluating a central nervous system condition. Belay’s tests are innovations based on
extensive scientific research at Johns Hopkins University, one of the world’s premier institutions for
oncology.
Patients, caregivers, or healthcare providers who would like more information and access to these
diagnostic tools or other treatment options should visit https://endbraincancer.org/belay-diagnostics/.
People can also contact EBCI’s Clinical Research Coordinator and Patient Navigator, Shreya Prakash,
at Shreya@EndBrainCancer.org or at 425-436-8688.
About Belay Diagnostics
Belay Diagnostics is focused on pioneering diagnostic technologies that transform the CNS cancer
journey. Belay's Summit™ 2.0 and Vantage™ advanced liquid biopsy tests in CSF provide molecular
characterization that can markedly enhance diagnostic accuracy, tumor classification, prognosis,
therapeutic actionability and clinical trial options for those with CNS tumors. Our mission is to serve
patients and those who care for them. Together, we can help patients with CNS tumors find a path
forward. For more information, visit the company’s website at https://belaydiagnostics.com/.
About the End Brain Cancer Initiative
To support/donate to the End Brain Cancer Initiative’s increased access and health delivery for patients,
mission, services and programs, please visit EndBrainCancer.org
The End Brain Cancer Initiative (EBCI) is a 501(c)3 non-profit patient advocacy organization focused on
disease education, awareness, outreach, increasing patient access and improving Standard of Care.
The End Brain Cancer Initiative, formerly known as the Chris Elliott Fund (CEF), is dedicated to
ensuring that all patients diagnosed with brain cancer, a brain tumor, or metastatic disease to the brain
have equal access to advanced diagnostics, treatments, specialists, and clinical trial participation. We
believe that IMMEDIATE ACCESS to these options provides this patient community with the best
HOPE for survival and sustained quality of life. We partner with industry, patients, researchers,
advocacy groups, medical teams, hospital networks and others to educate patients and their caregivers
so they can have empowered conversations with their medical teams. Learn more about the End Brain
Cancer Initiative or how to sponsor this annual campaign at EndBrainCancer.org.
