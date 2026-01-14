Eventsheet Launches $19/Month Pricing and a Smarter Way to Win on Meta Ads in 2026

Eventsheet Launch Hundreds of Ads

Built for Meta’s new standard of creative volume, Eventsheet makes it easy to deploy more ads, test faster, and improve performance.

Meta now rewards creative volume. Eventsheet helps teams deploy more ads faster without adding headcount or agency cost.” — Geoff Shames

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, January 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Eventsheet Launches $19/Month Pricing and a Smarter Way to Win on Meta Ads in 2026Eventsheet today announced new $19/month pricing and a Meta-focused platform designed to help teams launch more ad creatives, faster, in line with how Meta now evaluates and optimizes performance.As Meta continues shifting toward machine-driven optimization, results are increasingly tied to creative volume and variation, not manual targeting or constant campaign tweaks. Advertisers that consistently supply Meta with fresh, diverse creatives outperform those relying on a small set of ads.“Meta’s priorities have changed,” said Geoff Shames, Co-Founder of Eventsheet. “Winning now means feeding the algorithm enough high-quality creative. Eventsheet exists to make that practical without adding headcount or agency cost.”Built for Meta’s Creative-First RealityEventsheet is focused exclusively on Meta Ads today, helping teams solve the operational challenge of producing and launching creative at the volume Meta now expects.Instead of manually duplicating campaigns, rebuilding ads, or fighting platform friction, Eventsheet enables fast, repeatable execution aligned with how Meta’s system actually optimizes.Core capabilities include:• Rapid creation of multiple ads per campaign• Structured workflows that support creative volume and variation• Dynamic copy and localization for different audiences or regions• AI-assisted copywriting support to generate variation while maintaining brand consistency• Campaign builds designed to give Meta more signals to learn and optimizeThis emphasis on volume deployment—now one of the biggest drivers of Meta performance—is where many advertisers fall behind. Eventsheet removes that bottleneck.Lower Cost. More Creative Leverage.With pricing set at $19 per month, Eventsheet lowers the barrier to running Meta ads the way the platform now demands. Teams get full access to core features, allowing them to test more creatives, learn faster, and reduce wasted spend—without relying on expensive retainers or complex tool stacks.AvailabilityThe new pricing and Meta-focused platform updates are available now at eventsheet.com.

