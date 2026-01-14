Attorney General James’ Office of Special Investigation Opens Investigation into Civilian Death in Erie County

NEW YORK – The New York Attorney General’s Office of Special Investigation (OSI) has opened an investigation into the death of a civilian who died on January 10, 2026 following a motor vehicle collision involving an off-duty member of the Erie County Sheriff’s Office (ECSO) in Buffalo.

At approximately 3:17 p.m. on January 9, an off-duty ECSO deputy was pulling out of a parking lot on Elmwood Avenue in Buffalo when he fatally struck a pedestrian. The pedestrian was transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead shortly after midnight on January 10.

Pursuant to New York State Executive Law Section 70-b, OSI assesses every incident reported to it where a police officer or a peace officer, including a corrections officer, may have caused the death of a person by an act or omission. Under the law, the officer may be on-duty or off-duty, and the decedent may be armed or unarmed. Also, the decedent may or may not be in custody or incarcerated. If OSI’s assessment indicates an officer may have caused the death, OSI proceeds to conduct a full investigation of the incident.

These are preliminary facts and subject to change.