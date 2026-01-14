Stars and Pipes Plumbing Atlanta Now Offers Flexible Financing Options for Home Plumbing Services

Veteran-owned Lilburn plumbing company partners with Wisetack to help local homeowners manage plumbing repairs with simple monthly payments and fast approval.

LILBURN, GA, UNITED STATES, January 14, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Stars and Pipes Plumbing Atlanta, a veteran-owned plumbing company serving Gwinnett, Fulton, and DeKalb Counties, is excited to announce a new financing partnership with Wisetack to make essential plumbing services more accessible and affordable for local homeowners.

"As a Lilburn resident myself, I understand that plumbing emergencies and necessary repairs don't always fit neatly into the budget," says Sean Nelson, owner of Stars and Pipes Plumbing Atlanta. "We wanted to remove that financial barrier so families can get the plumbing work they need now, without the stress of paying everything upfront."

Through Wisetack's integrated financing platform, Stars and Pipes Plumbing Atlanta customers can now:
Prequalify in minutes directly from their phone after receiving an estimate.
Choose flexible monthly payment plans that fit their budget.
Get fast approval decisions without impacting their credit score during prequalification.
Complete the entire process digitally for maximum convenience.

The financing option is available for all Stars and Pipes Plumbing Atlanta services, including:
Water heater replacements
Tankless water heater repairs and/or upgrade
Leak detection
Repiping
Drain cleaning
Main water service replacement in front yard
Water filtration options
Fixture installations
Emergency plumbing repairs

"This opens doors for homeowners who've been putting off necessary repairs or facing unexpected plumbing emergencies," Nelson adds. "Whether it's replacing a failing water heater before winter or addressing a hidden leak that's driving up water bills, financing helps families protect their homes without financial strain."

The process is seamlessly integrated with Stars and Pipes Plumbing Atlanta’s scheduling and invoicing software, making it simple for customers from estimate to completion.

Stars and Pipes Plumbing Atlanta continues to serve Lilburn, Lawrenceville, Tucker, Snellville, Duluth, Norcross, and surrounding Gwinnett County communities with transparent pricing, on-time service, and the quality workmanship customers expect from a locally-owned, veteran-operated business.
To learn more about financing options or schedule a service, call (770) 398-7827 or visit https://starsandpipesatl.com/.

About Stars and Pipes Plumbing Atlanta

Stars and Pipes Plumbing Atlanta is a veteran-owned and family-operated plumbing company serving Gwinnett, Fulton, and DeKalb Counties. Founded by Master Plumber Sean Nelson (License MP211014), an Army Reserve Sergeant First Class with over 10 years of plumbing experience, Stars and Pipes Plumbing Atlanta is committed to providing honest, reliable plumbing services with transparent pricing and exceptional customer care.

About

Stars and Pipes Plumbing Atlanta is a reliable and affordable Veteran-Owned and family-operated plumbing business located in Lilburn, GA. With 10+ years experience serving Gwinnett, Fulton, and DeKalb counties, our team of highly skilled plumbers is ready to provide high-quality service for a wide range of plumbing needs, including leak detection, pipe repair, water heater repair, and 24/7 emergency plumbing. At Stars and Pipes Plumbing Atlanta, we understand that plumbing issues can be stressful and costly, so we work closely with our customers to find solutions that fit their needs and budgets. Call us today at (770) 798-3827 for professional plumbing services in Metro Atlanta that won't break the bank!

Gwinnett County Plumbing Services

