Canopy Connect and Fair Partner to Unlock New Revenue Stream for Insurance Agencies with Embedded Auto Warranty Quoting

Integration enables agents to generate Fair auto warranty quotes in seconds from Canopy Connect’s insurance intake platform

By bringing Fair’s innovative warranty offering directly into the Canopy Connect workflow, we’re helping agencies expand their value proposition and unlock a new revenue stream.” — Tolga Tezel, Founder & CEO

BEAVERTON, OR, UNITED STATES, January 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Canopy Connect, the leading insurance verification technology provider, and Fair, the first warranty carrier built for P&C auto , today announced a new partnership and integration. The collaboration enables insurance agencies to unlock a new revenue stream by offering auto warranty quotes seamlessly alongside the insurance quoting process.With the new integration, agencies using Canopy Connect's insurance intake platform can generate a Fair auto warranty quote with a single click. Policy and vehicle information collected during intake is automatically prefilled, allowing agents to deliver a Fair quote in seconds without rekeying data or disrupting existing workflows.“Canopy Connect has set the standard for how insurance data should be collected and activated,” said William Betteridge, founder and CEO of Fair. “By integrating directly into Canopy’s platform, we’re meeting agents exactly where they work and giving them a powerful, modern way to protect their clients and grow their businesses. This partnership represents what the future of insurance distribution should look like — seamless, digital, and built around agent success.”Auto warranties represent a growing opportunity for agencies looking to better protect clients while increasing retention and recurring revenue. More than half of U.S. drivers cannot afford a $1,000 unexpected auto repair, and major engine repairs can cost upwards of $6,000. At the same time, consumer awareness is strong, with approximately 40% of drivers having already purchased a warranty.“Fair is reimagining what auto warranty can be for agencies and their customers,” said Tolga Tezel, founder and CEO of Canopy Connect . “By bringing Fair’s innovative warranty offering directly into the Canopy Connect workflow, we’re helping agencies expand their value proposition, unlock a new revenue stream, and deliver a better experience without adding friction.”Fair’s auto warranties are written and backed by Fair, delivering a unified and transparent experience for both agents and consumers.This Fair integration is available now for agencies using Canopy Connect’s insurance data intake platform.For more information, visit: https://www.usecanopy.com/integrations/fair See How the Canopy Connect and Fair Integration Unlocks Auto Warranty RevenueJoin Canopy Connect and Fair for a live webinar on January 22, 2026. They will discuss how agencies can generate Fair auto warranty quotes directly within the Canopy Connect platform using prefilled policy and vehicle data to deliver a premier customer experience.Register for the webinar at: https://usecanopy.zoom.us/webinar/register/3117683133748/WN_AIfdqVarQha84e8nRReC2g About Canopy ConnectCanopy Connect™ is the leader in insurance verification technology, giving businesses the ability to retrieve verified insurance information directly from insurance carriers in seconds and deliver data directly into other systems via API. Through its consumer consent-driven data sharing technology and secure cloud infrastructure, Canopy Connect’s solutions allow insurance agencies, carriers, lenders, auto dealers, insurance innovators, and other businesses to deliver delightful, intelligent, and frictionless insurance services. Learn more at https://www.usecanopy.com About FairFair is the only warranty carrier built specifically for P&C auto. All Fair warranties are written and backed by Fair, delivering a transparent and unified auto warranty experience for agents and consumers. Fair offers comprehensive coverage for more than 1,000 vehicle components, along with roadside assistance, rental coverage, and trip interruption benefits. Learn more at https://www.fairwarranty.com

