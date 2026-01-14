Open letter from the NATO PA bureau in support of Ukraine

The NATO Parliamentary Assembly Bureau issued an open letter to Assembly Members urging to accelerate the delivery of air-defence and air-to-air missile systems to Ukraine. This appeal follows a direct request from Ruslan Stefanchuk, Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, and comes amid intensified Russian strikes targeting critical civilian infrastructure.

Effective air defence is now a humanitarian necessity. Russia’s use of hypersonic missiles and drone swarms seeks to overwhelm Ukraine’s defences and weaponise winter against millions of civilians. To prevent further catastrophe, Allies must act decisively.

The Bureau calls to:

Fully resource NATO’s Prioritised Ukraine Requirements List (PURL);

Fast-track transfers of AIM systems and Patriot interceptors;

Accelerate delivery timelines and earmark future procurements for Ukraine.

Time is critical. Strengthening Ukraine’s defences today is essential to secure a just and lasting peace tomorrow.

Press queries: press@nato-pa.int

