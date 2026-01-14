InspireHealth Supportive Cancer Care Centre Grand Opening in Kamloops

A building with a sign that has text saying InspireHealth Supportive Cancer Care InspireHealth logo

New centre in Kamloops Square offers free physical and mental health support for cancer patients and their loved ones.

Our Centre is officially open with in-person programming and appointments already taking place.” — InspireHealth CEO Loveena Chera

KAMLOOPS, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, January 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- InspireHealth Supportive Cancer Care, a non-profit organization, is pleased to announce the grand opening of its Kamloops location at 243 Seymour Street. The Centre provides cancer patients and their loved ones with free programs and services to support their physical and mental health and is a result of collaboration with the Royal Inland Hospital Foundation (RIHF) who was instrumental in bringing these in-person services here, Kamloops Cancer Supportive Care Society (KCSCS) and the Pink Ribbon Charity Ball Committee.InspireHealth is the only community-based organization in the province that provides comprehensive supportive care programs for patients with any type and stage of cancer, right from diagnosis, through treatment and beyond. All services are free of charge for patients and their families, and no physician referral is required.“Our Centre is officially open with in-person programming and appointments already taking place,” says InspireHealth CEO Loveena Chera. "We have a team of clinicians ready to support cancer patients and their loved ones with whole-person care including exercise therapy, nutrition support, counselling, stress management and our highly regarded 2-Day LIFE Program.”The InspireHealth Centre provides both one-on-one consultations and group programming to support patients through their cancer journey. Programs and services are provided by a supportive care physician, counsellor, dietitian, exercise therapist, care coordinators, and other cancer professionals. Patients are further supported by a team of InspireHealth clinicians located throughout the province and through InspireHealth’s robust virtual platform providing patients access to approximately 20 additional classes and programs each week, including meditation, yoga, art therapy, nutrition and cancer education.“Research shows that supportive care and a community of support help patients achieve better quality of life and cancer outcomes,” says Dr. Hannah Nette, InspireHealth’s Director of Clinical Services. “Patients affected by cancer can now access these essential services close to home in a welcoming environment supported by expert, compassionate care.”The community is invited to drop in for an Open House on Thursday, January 15th from 9:00 am – 5:00 pm. There will be refreshments, 30-minute introductory classes, and program information sessions throughout the day. Kamloops Fire Rescue will be on hand for the celebration along with the Kamloops Spirit Warriors Dragon Boat Team who will be serving a BBQ lunch to visitors. Details for the day can be found at https://inspirehealth.ca/kamloops “Receiving a cancer diagnosis can be devastating for cancer patients and their families,” says local resident and InspireHealth patient Isha McCarthy. “The programs, services and sense of community I have received at InspireHealth has been a lifeline. Residents in Kamloops now have a place to go for compassionate in-person care to support their mind and body during an incredibly challenging time.”This is InspireHealth’s fourth physical location in BC, with other centres in Vancouver, Victoria and Kelowna. The new location supports InspireHealth’s mission of removing financial and geographic barriers to make supportive cancer care accessible for all British Columbians, especially those in underserved communities.All program information can be found at https://inspirehealth.ca/ . Bookings can be made through the website, by calling 250-554-4300, or in-person at the new location at 243 Seymour Street.

