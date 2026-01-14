Rubenstein Public Relations Strengthens Media Relations Team with Addition of Senior Account Executive

Grant McMillan

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Award-winning communications firm, Rubenstein Public Relations (RPR), is pleased to announce the addition of Grant McMillan to its team as Senior Account Executive.McMillan brings a wealth of experience in both agency and in-house public relations to RPR, with a strong background in media relations, client communications, and integrated campaign execution. Known for his ability to craft compelling narratives, coordinate strategic press outreach, and manage high-profile client relationships, McMillan supports RPR’s commitment to delivering exceptional results that build brand visibility and reputation.Throughout his career, McMillan has worked across a diverse range of industries, including entertainment, real estate, B2B, B2C, and finance, supporting a wide variety of clientele.A graduate of the University of Virginia and a native of Virginia Beach, VA, McMillan’s collaborative style and results-driven mindset are well aligned with RPR’s strategic, senior-level approach to communications.“McMillan’s expertise in media strategy and storytelling enhances our ability to deliver the exceptional service and measurable results that our clients expect. His track record of driving impactful coverage and his creativity align with RPR’s mission to provide strategic, reputation-building campaigns that elevate our clients and their brands,” said Richard Rubenstein, President of Rubenstein Public Relations.With McMillan’s appointment, RPR continues to expand its talented team of professionals who share the firm’s passion for innovation and results.About Rubenstein Public RelationsRubenstein Public Relations (RPR) is an independent, New York-based communications agency headed by veteran publicist and respected brand architect, Richard Rubenstein. For more than three decades, RPR's intensive media relations approach and dedicated team of senior practitioners have helped clients build brand equity and reach their target audiences. The firm specializes in brand messaging development, media relations, crisis communications, and thought leadership positioning. RPR has a proven track record in executing successful public relations campaigns for leading corporate, real estate, technology, healthcare, social impact, luxury consumer, entertainment, and hospitality brands across the globe.

