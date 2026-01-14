Gallia County Couple Repay Nearly $20,000 After Admitting They Falsified Applications for Food Benefits

COLUMBUS — A Gallia County couple has paid nearly $20,000 in restitution after admitting they falsified applications to receive food assistance.

Garrett Fulk and Molly Smith pleaded guilty in November to two felony counts of illegal use of food stamps or WIC program benefits. Their sentence, handed down in Gallia County Common Pleas Court, included paying restitution of $19,846 to the Gallia County Department of Job and Family Services, along with court costs and $1,000 fines.

A Gallia County Sheriff’s Office investigation confirmed Fulk and Smith had falsified applications to receive Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits they were not eligible to receive over a period of several years.

The court reserved prison terms of up to 18 months on each count, pending successful completion of community control and other sentencing terms.

An attorney from the Auditor of State’s Special Investigations Unit served as special prosecutor in the case.

Since 2019, the Special Investigations Unit has assisted in 154 convictions resulting in more than $16 million in restitution (see Map of SIU Convictions since January 2019). The team receives hundreds of tips of suspected fraud annually. Tips can be submitted anonymously online or via SIU’s fraud hotline at 866-FRAUD-OH (866-372-8364).

