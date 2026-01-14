Influential Women Highlights the Work of Monica Sewell Lampkin: A Champion for Seniors and a Leader in Accounting

DOTHAN, AL, UNITED STATES, January 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Combining Nearly Two Decades of Financial Expertise with a Passion for ServiceMonica Sewell Lampkin, an accomplished accounting professional with nearly two decades of experience in public sector financial management, is making significant strides in her role at the Southern Alabama Regional Council on Aging (SARCOA). As an Accountant, Monica plays a vital role in overseeing essential fiscal responsibilities, including grant compliance, financial reporting, and contract administration. Her unwavering commitment to accuracy, transparency, and accountability directly supports SARCOA’s mission to serve seniors throughout the region.Monica’s academic credentials are impressive; she holds a Master of Business Administration in Accounting from Troy University, Dothan, and a Bachelor’s Degree in Accounting from Alabama State University. Her extensive background includes over ten years with the Alabama Department of Public Health, where she excelled in various leadership roles, including Senior Accountant and Business Manager. In these positions, Monica was instrumental in coordinating federally funded expenditures, managing grant and contract lifecycles, and acting as a financial liaison to state and federal partners, notably the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Her thorough understanding of complex funding regulations has been pivotal in ensuring effective public fund utilization.Monica attributes her professional success to perseverance and staying true to her passions—both people and numbers. Initially pursuing a degree in mathematics, she quickly realized that accounting was where she could make the most meaningful impact. Over nearly two decades, Monica has built a distinguished career across government, higher education, and nonprofit sectors supporting the elderly and disabled. From securing resources for grandparents raising grandchildren to managing emergency response efforts after natural disasters, she has demonstrated that determination and a strong sense of purpose can open doors, even when others may doubt your path—especially as a woman of color.The guidance of mentors has been pivotal in Monica’s journey. She credits Carissa Adams and Karen Morris, who helped her land her first accounting role, for instilling foundational lessons about preparation, dependability, and the importance of staying open to learning. Their encouragement not only launched her career but also reinforced the transformative power of mentorship and support in professional growth.For young women entering the fields of accounting and finance, Monica offers empowering advice: “Don’t let anyone make you feel like you can’t do it. There will be challenges, and there may be moments when others doubt your capabilities—but your belief in yourself has to be stronger. Stay focused, keep learning, and trust that you belong in every room where decisions are made.”In both her professional and personal life, Monica values integrity, dedication, and compassion. Outside of work, she enjoys quality time with her husband and three children, which keeps her grounded and inspired. Writing poetry and reading are among her hobbies, allowing her to explore creativity and foster continuous learning.Through her strategic oversight and hands-on expertise, Monica Sewell Lampkin continues to strengthen financial operations that significantly impact the well-being of Alabama’s aging population. Her dedication to her work and her community serves as an inspiration to many, proving that with hard work and determination, one can make a lasting difference.Learn More about Monica Sewell Lampkin:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/connect/monica-lampkin Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.