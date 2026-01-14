Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,530 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 438,518 in the last 365 days.

Attorney General Jackley Announces Former SDSU Equestrian Coach Indicted for Using State Resources for Personal Use

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Wednesday, Jan. 14, 2026

Contact: Tony Mangan, Communications Director, 605-773-6878

PIERRE, S.D. – South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley announces that the former equestrian coach at South Dakota State University has been indicted on one felony count of Grand Theft for using SDSU and taxpayer resources for her personal use.

Kamerra Brown, 38, of Brookings was indicted Thursday by a Brookings County Grand Jury. The sentence carries a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison if convicted.  

Brown is alleged to have used SDSU resources to pay for her vet bills for her horses and to board her personal horses for about a year. Total value is estimated at between $5,000 and $100,000.

The case is being investigated and prosecuted by the Attorney General’s Office’s Public Integrity Unit.  

The defendant is presumed innocent under the U.S. Constitution.

                                                              -30-

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Attorney General Jackley Announces Former SDSU Equestrian Coach Indicted for Using State Resources for Personal Use

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.