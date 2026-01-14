Attorney General Jackley Announces Former SDSU Equestrian Coach Indicted for Using State Resources for Personal Use

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Wednesday, Jan. 14, 2026

PIERRE, S.D. – South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley announces that the former equestrian coach at South Dakota State University has been indicted on one felony count of Grand Theft for using SDSU and taxpayer resources for her personal use.

Kamerra Brown, 38, of Brookings was indicted Thursday by a Brookings County Grand Jury. The sentence carries a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison if convicted.

Brown is alleged to have used SDSU resources to pay for her vet bills for her horses and to board her personal horses for about a year. Total value is estimated at between $5,000 and $100,000.

The case is being investigated and prosecuted by the Attorney General’s Office’s Public Integrity Unit.

The defendant is presumed innocent under the U.S. Constitution.

