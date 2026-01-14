ECER Inc – Dover Launches Dedicated Battery Recycling Pickup Service for Local Businesses

Commercial Battery Recycling

New scheduled commercial pickups help Dover, NH organizations manage batteries safely, reduce storage risks, and support responsible recycling.

DOVER, NH, UNITED STATES, January 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- ECER Inc – Dover today announced the launch of a new dedicated battery recycling pickup service for businesses throughout the Dover, New Hampshire area. Designed specifically for commercial clients, the service provides a reliable way to schedule pickups for approved battery types generated by offices, warehouses, healthcare facilities, schools, and industrial operations—helping organizations reduce fire risk, improve safety, and keep battery waste out of landfills.As more workplaces rely on battery-powered devices—from laptops, scanners, and radios to backup power systems—battery storage can quickly become a safety and compliance concern. ECER Inc – Dover’s dedicated pickup program simplifies the process by coordinating scheduled removals and ensuring batteries are managed through responsible downstream recycling channels.“Batteries are one of the fastest-growing waste streams for businesses, and they can’t be treated like regular trash,” said a spokesperson for ECER Inc – Dover. “Our new pickup service gives Dover-area organizations a straightforward solution for keeping batteries handled properly and facilities running clean and safe.”A Practical Solution for Dover BusinessesThe new pickup service is built for organizations that want an easier way to manage battery accumulation, including:Corporate offices and multi-tenant buildingsSchools, colleges, and administrative campusesMunicipal departments and public facilitiesHealthcare offices, clinics, and labsWarehouses, manufacturers, and logistics operationsBattery Types Commonly CollectedECER Inc – Dover supports commercial pickup for common business battery waste streams, including approved categories such as:Lithium-ion batteries (from laptops, tools, devices, and packs)Rechargeable batteries (NiMH/NiCad and similar)Sealed lead-acid batteries (commonly found in backup power systems and equipment)Accepted chemistries and quantities may vary based on the material mix and packaging requirements.How to Schedule Battery Recycling Pickup in Dover, NHLocal businesses can contact ECER Inc – Dover to review battery types, estimated volumes, and site logistics. The team will coordinate pickup scheduling and provide guidance on safe staging and packaging best practices to support compliant handling.About ECER IncECER Inc - Dover383 Central Ave Suite #232, Dover, NH 03820(781) 318-4660ECER Inc – Dover provides commercial recycling solutions for end-of-life electronics and battery waste, helping organizations in the Dover, NH area manage materials responsibly with professional pickup options and streamlined service.

