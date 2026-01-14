Influential Women Spotlights Heather Bothern: A Leader in IT and Supply Chain Transformation

ROGUE RIVER, OR, UNITED STATES, January 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Driving Strategic Technology and Supply Chain Initiatives with Expertise, Vision, and Collaborative LeadershipHeather (Krupp) Bothern, a distinguished leader in IT and supply chain management, brings over two decades of experience in driving enterprise transformation through innovative technology, strategic planning, and effective people management. Currently serving as the Head of PMO – SAP Supply Chain Execution and Senior Program Manager at MSCG // My Supply Chain Group LLC, Heather has established a high-performing Project Management Office that successfully oversees large-scale SAP implementations and process optimization initiatives. Her exceptional ability to align technical execution with strategic business outcomes has made her a respected figure in the industry, consistently ensuring that every project delivers measurable value to clients and stakeholders.Before her tenure at MSCG, Heather made significant contributions as the Director of Technology Services for the Medford School District, where she spearheaded district-wide technology modernization efforts benefiting nearly 15,000 students. Her forward-thinking leadership advanced critical areas such as infrastructure, cybersecurity, and instructional technology integration, fostering a more connected and innovative learning environment. Prior to this, she dedicated over 16 years to Harry & David, where she progressed to the role of Manager of SAP Applications. In this capacity, she led multimillion-dollar ERP and EWM initiatives that transformed operations across manufacturing, distribution, and finance.Heather holds a Bachelor of Science in Software Engineering from the Oregon Institute of Technology and is a Certified SAFePractitioner, proficient in Agile, Waterfall, RAD, and SAP ASAP methodologies. Renowned for her collaborative and transparent leadership style, she excels at guiding cross-functional teams through complex program lifecycles—from blueprint to go-live. Her commitment to continuous improvement and professional development is reflected in her active participation in the SAP community through ASUG, configuration workgroups, and product influence councils.Heather credits her success to her dedication and her commitment to going above and beyond to achieve her goals. The best career advice she has ever received is simple but powerful: never quit when things get tough—push through and keep moving forward. To young women entering this male-dominated field, she offers this guidance: “Don’t let it intimidate you. Stay confident in your abilities and trust that your perspective and contributions are just as valuable as anyone else’s.”Heather identifies the challenge of navigating diverse personalities in her field as both a hurdle and an opportunity to enhance communication, adaptability, and leadership skills. Consistency and loyalty are her foundational values, as she believes that reliability and commitment are crucial for building trust and fostering lasting relationships.Learn More about Heather Bothern:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/connect/heather-bothern Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.