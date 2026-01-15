Metallurgical Coal Producers Association Announces Scott Kreutzer as New Chairman of the Board

Scott Kreutzer, Chairman, MCPA MCPA

MCPA has appointed Scott Kreutzer, EVP for Western Operations at Ramaco Resources, as the new Chairman of the MCPA Board of Directors.

CHARLESTON, WV, UNITED STATES, January 15, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Metallurgical Coal Producers Association (MCPA) today announced the appointment of Scott Kreutzer, Executive Vice President for Western Operations at Ramaco Resources, as the new Chairman of the MCPA Board of Directors. Kreutzer succeeds J.P. Richardson, vice president of operations for Metinvest/United Coal Company, who concluded their term after providing two years of dedicated leadership to the association.

Kreutzer brings more than 25 years of extensive experience in operational, strategic, legal, and land administration matters across the coal industry. In his current role at Ramaco, he oversees all Western U.S. operations following his tenure as Senior Vice President and Chief Administrative Officer. His broad expertise includes prior executive leadership roles at Contura Energy, where he served as Executive Vice President, Chief Operating Officer, and Chief Strategy Officer, as well as senior-level positions at Alpha Natural Resources, Eagle Specialty Materials (as General Counsel), and TECO Coal (as Head of Business Development).

“Scott’s depth of experience across both the operational and strategic sides of the metallurgical coal industry makes him an outstanding choice to lead our Board of Directors,” said Ben Beakes, president of MCPA. “His understanding of the opportunities and challenges facing our sector, both regionally and nationally, will help guide the association as we continue advocating for the critical role metallurgical coal plays in our economy, our workforce and our future.”

Kreutzer holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from Transylvania University and a Juris Doctor from Chase College of Law at Northern Kentucky University.

“I am honored to serve as Chairman of the MCPA Board and look forward to helping advance the mission of this association,” said Scott Kreutzer, Chairman of the Board. “The metallurgical coal industry is foundational to American steelmaking, manufacturing, and infrastructure. I’m committed to supporting our members as we work together to promote responsible production, strengthen regional economic development and ensure that the voices of coal producers are clearly heard at the state and federal levels.”

In addition to Kreutzer’s appointment as Chair, the Association also announced its full slate of newly elected officers for the coming term: Chris Anderson (Robindale Energy) will serve as Vice Chair; Andy Eidson (Alpha Metallurgical Resources) as Treasurer; Mike Necessary (Coronado Global Resources) as Secretary; and Charlie Bearse (Blackhawk Mining) and Perry Longacre (Allegheny Met) will serve in at-large positions.

About the Metallurgical Coal Producers Association (MCPA)

The Metallurgical Coal Producers Association represents the majority of U.S. metallurgical coal production and is committed to advancing the interests of its members through advocacy, education, and strategic communication. MCPA works to support policies that promote safe operations, responsible resource development, workforce opportunity, and the critical role metallurgical coal plays in domestic steelmaking and global competitiveness.

