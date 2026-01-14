The Tampa Twenty Files Regulation A Offering Supporting an Index of Tampa Bay’s Leading Private Companies

Elizabeth Copeland Stephen H. Watkins

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, January 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Tampa Twenty today announced it has filed its Regulation A offering with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Once qualified, this will open the company’s first public offering and expand its ability to support Tampa Bay’s leading private business community through a structured, compliant capital leasing model.Rather than pushing companies into debt or forcing equity dilution, the model is designed to align incentives. Capital is deployed into revenue participation contracts, allowing companies to fund growth while keeping operational focus, and allowing investors to participate alongside real business performance.“What we heard from investors was simple: How do we help the best private companies in Tampa Bay—and participate alongside them in a disciplined, investable way?” said Stephen H. Watkins. “The Tampa Twenty represents an index of elite local operators. This structure converts that prestige into investable exposure while delivering growth capital to companies already producing results. We believe this filing marks a meaningful step forward for regional capital markets.”The filing lays the foundation for disciplined expansion through the Private Company Index , with a long-term path to extend the model beyond Tampa Bay. As the platform scales, it is built to deliver repeatable capital formation, clearer performance tracking, and broader access to private-market participation.This press release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy securities. Any offering is made only by means of an offering circular qualified by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.For more information and ongoing updates, follow The Tampa Twenty on X at @TheTampaTwenty.About the Private Company IndexThe Private Company Index is a data-driven benchmark platform designed to measure, standardize, and track economic performance of private companies. By applying consistent reporting frameworks and aggregation methodologies, the Private Company Index brings greater transparency and structure to private markets historically underserved by traditional public market indices.

