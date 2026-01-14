MDC announces beginning of trout harvest in four southeastern Missouri waters Feb. 1

Body

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) reminds anglers that trout may be harvested from Rotary Lake in Jackson, Legion Lake in Perryville, Recreation Complex Pond in Sikeston, and Capaha Park Lake in Cape Girardeau beginning Sunday, Feb. 1.

MDC Fisheries Biologist Salvador Mondragon notes that weather patterns can impact fishing activity.

“If more pleasant weather is on the way, opening day may see lake banks lined with eager anglers trying their luck at harvesting trout,” he said.

Starting Feb. 1, any bait may be used, and four trout may be kept regardless of size. All anglers between the ages of 16 and 64 must have a valid Missouri fishing permit, and any angler harvesting trout must also possess a trout permit.

“These fish provide a great amount of fishing opportunities through the fall and winter months when warmwater fishing is at a lull,” said Mondragon. “Along with catchable-sized fish, a few ‘lunker’ trout were also stocked at each lake.”

MDC stocked trout in November at the start of the catch-and-release season. Anglers are reminded they must release trout caught now through Jan. 31.

Find winter trout fishing areas online at https://short.mdc.mo.gov/ZoH.

For more information, contact the MDC Southeast Regional Office at (573) 290-5730.