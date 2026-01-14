MDC shows how to create Sweet Gum Snowmen artwork from nature Jan. 28 at Busch Conservation Area

Body

St. CHARLES, Mo.—Nature not only provides inspiration for art, but the raw materials to create it too—even if one wants to make a snowman, but there’s no snow around.

The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) is holding a Sweet Gum Snowmen crafting class on Wednesday, Jan. 28 from 3 – 5 p.m. The program will take place at the MDC St. Louis Regional Office at the August. A. Busch Memorial Conservation Area in St. Charles. This class is free and open to anyone age 6 years and up.

“Want to make a snowman, but also stay comfy and cozy inside out of the cold? Then this program is perfect for you!” said MDC Naturalist Wayne Lange.

Participants will learn how to create miniature snowmen using sweet gum seed pods and many other materials like small sticks, acorn caps, foam, and felt pieces. No snow is needed.

The program will begin with an exploration of how nature makes use of creative seed dispersal methods. Participants will learn how even the largest trees start out from the smallest seed carried on the wind or by critters to new locations. It also explains how trees “move” across the landscape.

“We'll highlight a few trees species and talk more about them, from common uses to fun facts,” Lange said.

The Sweet Gum Snowmen crafting class is a free program; however advanced online registration is required at http://short.mdc.mo.gov/o3y.

The August A. Busch Memorial Conservation Area is located at 2360 Highway D, about two miles west of Highway 94.

Sign up for email or text alerts to stay informed of MDC’s latest programs and events by going to https://short.mdc.mo.gov/ZoP.

MDC is committed to accessibility at all its nature centers, regional facilities, and conservation areas. To request an ADA accommodation for participation in MDC programs, visit https://mdc.mo.gov/accessibility.