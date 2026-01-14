Influential Women Spotlights Duana Love, P.E, TSSP: Visionary Leader in Multimodal Transportation Announces New Venture

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, January 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Chicago Engineer Continuing Her Commitment to Safety, Innovation, and MobilityDuana Love, P.E., TSSP, a highly accomplished multimodal transportation engineer with a remarkable 35-year career, is excited to announce her transition to Premier Project Management. With a steadfast dedication to advancing transportation safety, mobility, and innovation, Duana is poised to launch a new engineering venture that will focus on innovative transportation and mobility solutions.After earning her Bachelor of Science Degree in Civil Engineering from Bradley University, Duana began her career with the Illinois Department of Transportation. Here, she laid the groundwork for her extensive expertise in infrastructure and safety planning. Her professional journey continued to flourish as she took on leadership roles at the Regional Transportation Authority of Northeastern Illinois and the U.S. Department of Transportation in Chicago, where she specialized in safety, capital project implementation, and multimodal planning.Throughout her career, Duana has been at the forefront of transportation safety planning, hazard management, and regulatory compliance for rail, transit, and highway systems. She has played a pivotal role in implementing critical safety legislation and advancing public mobility initiatives across the Midwest, significantly impacting the way communities connect and travel.Duana’s leadership extends beyond her professional endeavors. As a commissioner appointed to the Illinois Governor’s Blue Ribbon Commission for Transportation and Infrastructure, she provides invaluable insights into the financial and policy frameworks that shape the future of state transportation systems.In her new venture, Duana aims to leverage knowledge and experience gained from her invaluable tenures with transportation agencies and consulting to create solutions that improve transportation systems for all. Inspired by the encouragement she received from her math and engineering teachers at Chicago’s Whitney Young Magnet High School, Duana is a passionate advocate for STEM education. She currently serves as Regional Coordinator for the Chicago region’s Future City competition and strives to be a role model for the next generation of engineers and transportation professionals.In both her professional and personal life, Duana values patience, problem-solving, and meaningful connections. She enjoys doing jigsaw puzzles with her daughters—a physical therapist and a college senior—as a relaxing way to bond, working methodically from the borders inward and letting color patterns guide their progress.Learn More about Duana Love:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/connect/duana-love Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

