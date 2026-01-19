T IS FOR TAME BRINGS FUSS-FREE HAIRCARE TO H-E-B IN 2026

The Mom-Owned Brand’s Natural Haircare Collection Makes Caring for Little Kids’ Hair Easier Than Ever

PIERMONT, NY, UNITED STATES, January 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- From first steps to the first day of school, T is for Tame is helping families Tame the Day and now they’re doing it in Texas-based H-E-B stores. The mom-owned company, creator of the first-ever natural hair taming products for babies and toddlers, is expanding its reach with a full retail collection, including its top-selling taming gel, cream, shampoo, and conditioner all designed to turn morning hair struggles into moments of connection and calm.“Taking care of little kids’ hair doesn’t have to be a battle,” said T is for Tame founder Becky Bavli. “As a company run by moms, we know what it’s like to seek ease in daily routines. Our natural and vegan taming products give parents the confidence to smooth frizz, detangle, and tame flyaways while creating a special moment of care and togetherness with their children.”Recognized by Good Housekeeping’s Parenting Awards for excellence in safe, effective children’s grooming, T is for Tame has earned nationwide acclaim and remains a top-rated children’s haircare brand on Amazon. Its Tame the Day campaign reframes haircare, turning stressful mornings into tender, bonding rituals for families everywhere.T is for Tame products are made with plant-based ingredients like coconut, jojoba and sunflower seed oils, helping little ones relax while parents manage tangles without stickiness or residue. All products also support Locks of Love and children’s salon programs, extending care beyond the home.The T is for Tame collection now available in H-E-B includes:• Taming Cream: A daily styling staple designed to smooth, tame, and simplify kids’ hair routines.• Taming Gel: Flexible hold gel with vitamin E and antioxidants for extra shine and styling fun.• Shampoo & Conditioner: Bathtime helpers that condition and detangle with every dollop and make washing fun.To learn more, visit T is for Tame online and follow @tisfortame on social media.# # #EDITOR'S NOTE: For more information about T is for Tame and to arrange to speak with a company spokesperson, please contact Nancy Trent or Pamela Wadler at 212-966-0024 or pam@trentandcompany.com.

