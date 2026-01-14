Gulf Stream Distillery Earns Top Spirits Awards While Honoring Fort Lauderdale’s Bootlegging Heritage

Award Winning Spirits on the Gulf Stream

Award-winning Vodka and Gin gain national recognition as Gulf Stream Distillery unveils a limited Heritage Bourbon rooted in Fort Lauderdale history.

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, UNITED STATES, January 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Gulf Stream Distillery , a Fort Lauderdale–based craft distillery, continues to gain national recognition for its award-winning Vodka and Gin while honoring South Florida’s rich bootlegging history through its Heritage Collection Bourbon.The distillery’s Vodka and Gin have been recognized by some of the most respected spirits competitions in the world. Gulf Stream Vodka was awarded Gold at the San Francisco World Spirits Competition and Silver at the Proof Awards, highlighting its exceptional quality, clean profile, and attention to craftsmanship. Gulf Stream Gin has earned Gold at the Proof Awards, Gold at the New York International Spirits Competition (NYISC), and was named Florida Gin Distillery of the Year at NYISC—an honor that places the brand among the top gin producers in the state and beyond.These accolades reinforce Gulf Stream Distillery’s commitment to producing premium spirits that reflect both innovation and regional character. While competing on a national stage, the distillery remains deeply rooted in its Fort Lauderdale community.“Our goal has always been to create spirits that can stand alongside the best in the world while staying true to where we come from,” said Daniel Kastner, Head Distiller for Gulf Stream Distillery. “Being recognized at this level is incredibly meaningful, especially as a Florida-based distillery.”In addition to its Vodka and Gin portfolio, Gulf Stream Distillery is releasing its highly anticipated Heritage Collection Bourbon—an expression designed to honor Fort Lauderdale’s deep-rooted history of bootlegging and rumrunning. During Prohibition, South Florida played a vital role in moving illicit spirits from offshore waters through inland routes, including the Everglades. Each bottle of the Heritage Collection follows the historic path of the bootlegger, telling a story of rebellion, resilience, and local lore.The Heritage Collection Bourbon is barrel-aged in Florida and bottled at barrel strength, ranging from 112 to 120 proof, a process that presents unique challenges due to the state’s heat and humidity. As a result, Gulf Stream Distillery will release only a limited number of bottles, making each release rare and highly sought after. Every bottle reflects the intensity of Florida aging and the uncompromising nature of barrel-strength whiskey.“Florida aging is not for the faint of heart,” the Head Distiller added. “The climate boldly shapes the spirit, and that’s exactly what we want—something authentic, powerful, and rooted in our history.”Gulf Stream Vodka and Gin are available across Florida at major retailers, including Total Wine & More, ABC Fine Wine & Spirits, and select independent liquor stores statewide. The Heritage Collection Bourbon and Whiskey are sold exclusively through the distillery’s General Store, located on site in Fort Lauderdale, offering visitors a direct connection to the brand and its story.As Gulf Stream Distillery continues to expand its footprint, its mission remains focused on crafting premium spirits that celebrate quality, heritage, and place. From award-winning Vodka and Gin to limited-release Bourbon inspired by South Florida’s past, the distillery is helping shape the future of Florida spirits—one bottle at a time.Recognition from organizations such as the San Francisco World Spirits Competition underscores Gulf Stream Distillery’s growing presence in the national spirits landscape while reinforcing its role as a proud representative of Fort Lauderdale craftsmanship.

