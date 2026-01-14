Influential Women Recognize Lesia Chrysta Kuzma for a Legacy of Legal Excellence and Public Service in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, January 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Accomplished Attorney with Over Three Decades of Experience Continues Her Commitment to Justice and AdvocacyLesia Chrysta Kuzma, an esteemed attorney with more than three decades of experience in litigation and legal writing, continues to offer her expert services in the legal field. A dedicated public servant, Lesia has built a remarkable career, most notably as a Senior Attorney with The City of Philadelphia Law Department, where she devoted over twenty-five years to serving the community and upholding the law with integrity and professionalism.A proud Philadelphia native, Lesia’s academic journey began at the Philadelphia High School for Girls, where she graduated Summa Cum Laude. She earned her Bachelor’s Degree in Slavic Languages and Literature and Russian Studies, graduating with Honors in 1978. Lesia went on to receive her Juris Doctor Degree from the Charles Widger School of Law at Villanova University in 1983, subsequently being admitted to practice law in 1988. Her early legal career included serving as a judicial law clerk to a US magistrate in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania.From 1991 through 2016, Lesia’s tenure with the City of Philadelphia Law Department saw her litigating a diverse array of complex civil matters. Her expertise encompassed tort defense in the Claims Unit, prosecution for Philadelphia Code violations in the Code Enforcement Unit for the City, litigating real estate issues, contract disputes, appeals of City administrative agency decisions, and defending municipal entities and officers against constitutional claims. Her extensive litigation experience involved drafting numerous pleadings, briefs, motions, legal memoranda, and conducting in-depth legal research, showcasing her commitment to thoroughness and excellence in legal practice.Lesia’s contributions to the legal community have not gone unnoticed. She was awarded in 2010 via Philadelphia City Council Resolution, honoring her exemplary work as Chair of the Philadelphia Court of Common Pleas Mortgage Foreclosure Steering Committee. Her ability to communicate complex legal concepts effectively is bolstered by her academic background in languages, thus enhancing her analytical skills and cultural awareness.Beyond her legal achievements, Lesia is an experienced musician and writer. Throughout her career, she has played piano, sung soprano in various choirs, and expressed her creativity through poetry writing, which she is working to publish. Her artistic endeavors reflect the same dedication and depth that she brings to her legal work, highlighting a harmonious blend of intellect, logic, and creativity.Lesia Chrysta Kuzma remains a pillar of the Philadelphia legal community, embodying the spirit of advocacy and public service. Her unwavering commitment to justice and legal advocacy continues to inspire all around her. She is always grateful to have been blessed with her parents.Learn More about Lesia Chrysta Kuzma:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/connect/lesia-kuzma or through her website, https://lesiakuzma.com/ Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content which empowers themselves and others. Through thoughtful leadership and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices inspiring change.

