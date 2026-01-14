Axios, Meridian International Center Partner to host Inaugural Sports Diplomacy Forum  

Axios will join Meridian International Center as its official media partner to host the inaugural Sports Diplomacy Forum on January 29, 2026, in Washington, DC.

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, January 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- 1 big thing: Axios will join Meridian International Center as its official media partner to host the inaugural Sports Diplomacy Forum on January 29, 2026.Why it matters: The 2026 Sports Diplomacy Forum comes ahead of the U.S.-hosted FIFA World Cup, LA28 Olympics, and Salt Lake City Winter Olympics 2034, offering critical insights into sports as a powerful tool of diplomacy from senior thought leaders. Axios reporters Maxwell Millington and Eleanor Hawkins will lead candid conversations with top government, industry, and diplomatic voices at the first-of-its-kind Forum.Confirmed speakers include:- The Hon. Muriel Bowser, Mayor, District of Columbia- Michelle Freeman, Owner, Washington Spirit- Alex Lasry, CEO, FIFA World Cup 26 NYNJ Host Committee- Dilpreet Sidhu, Deputy Mayor of International Affairs, Los Angeles, CA- The Hon. Quinton Lucas, Mayor, Kansas City- Rick Wade, Senior Vice President of Strategic Alliances and Outreach, U.S. Chamber of Commerce- Michelle Strauss, Chairman, Strauss Family Office- Mark Tatum, Deputy Commissioner, NBA- Marjorie Harris, Co-Founder, Harris Philanthropies- Kelsey Trainor, Advisor, Athena Global Advisors- Jason Wright, Partner, Ariel Investments- Deborah Lehr, Interim CEO, Meridian International CenterRegister join the livestream here: https://diplomacyforum.meridian.org/sports-interest

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.