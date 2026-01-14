Shufti Deploys Four KYC and Deepfake Blind Spot Audit Engines on AWS Marketplace to Rescan Historic KYC Records

Regulated organizations can now deploy Shufti’s KYC and deepfake audit AMIs via AWS Marketplace to rescan historic selfies and documents for fraud.

Deploying Shufti via AWS Marketplace allows organizations to evaluate historic KYC risk securely within their own cloud, without disrupting live customer flows, and deliver evidence-based insights.” — Shahid Hanif, CEO, Shufti

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, January 14, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Shufti, a global identity verification and compliance provider, announces the deployment of four KYC and deepfake blind spot audit tools on AWS Marketplace, enabling regulated institutions to rescan verified customers for deepfakes, face swaps, and document manipulation that earlier identity controls may have missed.

The four audit engines are delivered as Amazon Machine Images (AMIs) and are designed to run inside an organization’s AWS environment. This allows risk, compliance, and fraud teams to review historic KYC selfies and identity documents within their own cloud infrastructure, without routing sensitive data to external platforms or connecting new systems into live onboarding flows.

Shufti offers a one-click on-premises solution via AWS Marketplace, enabling institutions to run blind-spot audit engines directly within their AWS environments. This approach provides the same control and data ownership as on-premise systems, without the need for physical infrastructure.

Many financial institutions, fintechs, gaming operators, and regulated digital platforms now face a growing challenge. Customers who were onboarded years ago were approved under very different fraud conditions. The rise of generative AI has made it far easier to create synthetic faces, altered selfies, and fabricated identity documents, leaving uncertainty around how resilient historic KYC approvals are against today’s threats.

“Our objective is to give digital-first institutions a way to understand where exposure may exist in their historic onboarding and authentication flows without disrupting operations,” said Shahid Hanif, CEO of Shufti. “Running these audits inside the organization’s own cloud environment respects the confidentiality requirements that often prevent early-stage evaluations. Institutions gain clarity, evidence-based insights, enabling them to make informed risk decisions rather than relying on legacy assumptions.”

The four AMIs focus on specific identity risk blind spots that commonly exist in historic onboarding data.

-The Liveness Detection AMI (Spoofed and Injected Sessions) is designed to review historic selfie and liveness captures for indicators of replayed, injected, or non-live inputs, reflecting how earlier controls may not have been built to detect modern spoofing techniques.

-The Deepfake Detection AMI (Manipulated Faces in KYC) is designed to rescan historic KYC selfies to detect deepfakes and face-swap manipulation that legacy identity verification systems may not have identified.

-The Document Deepfake AMI (AI-Generated IDs) provides a forensic audit of identity documents to identify AI-generated or fabricated IDs within historic onboarding data, analyzing documents as images rather than simple text records.

-The Document Originality AMI (Reuse and Edited Fields) is designed to highlight cases where genuine documents may have been reused or subtly altered across multiple accounts, including repeated base images and edited personal details.

Making these audit tools available through AWS Marketplace, Shufti provides a way for institutions to carry out in-cloud KYC and identity fraud reviews using their own AWS accounts and cloud security configuration, without introducing new integrations into production systems. The release reflects growing demand for audit and assurance methods that allow organizations to validate historic identity decisions in response to rising deepfake, synthetic identity, and document fraud risk. The four KYC and deepfake blind spot audit AMIs are now available on AWS Marketplace.

To learn more about the Shufti Blind Spot Audits on AWS, visit https://shuftipro.com/blind-spot-audit/

About Shufti:

Shufti is a global provider of identity verification and AML compliance solutions for businesses. It delivers KYC (Know Your Customer), KYB (Know Your Business), KYI (Know Your Investor), and fraud prevention technology to enterprises across financial services, fintech, gaming, e-commerce, crypto, mobility, and digital platforms. Its in-house verification stack combines facial biometrics, document forensics, deepfake detection, and real-time risk analysis, with coverage across countries and territories worldwide.

Shufti’s privacy-first architecture ensures that verification data is handled securely, with no third-party data sharing and adherence to global regulatory standards, including GDPR, CCPA, and AML compliance frameworks. The company enables organisations to strengthen onboarding integrity, reduce fraud exposure, and maintain trust in digital transactions.

SOURCE SHUFTI

Shufti Via AWS Marketplace: Simplifying KYC & Deepfake Risk Audits

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.