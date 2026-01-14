Digitech Services Inc. Joins BiC-1 Joint Venture’s OASIS+ Total Small Business Team to Deliver Advanced AI Capabilities

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, January 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Digitech Services Inc. , a Tier 2 BiC-1 Joint Venture (BiC-1 JV) partner, announced it has joined the BiC-1 OASIS+ Total Small Business team on an exclusive basis, bringing its deep expertise in artificial intelligence (AI), advanced analytics, and enterprise modernization to support federal agencies across priority OASIS+ domains.Under this teaming arrangement, Digitech will provide its expert AI services and innovative AI-enabled tools in support of task orders aligned primarily to the Management & Advisory and Technical & Engineering domains, with additional applied capabilities supporting domain-adjacent requirements as mission needs evolve. Digitech’s role focuses on helping agencies modernize operations, improve decision-making, and achieve measurable outcomes through responsible, compliant AI adoption.“Partnering with BiC-1 JV on OASIS+ allows us to scale our AI expertise and enterprise solutions across federal missions while maintaining the rigor, compliance, and accountability agencies expect,” said Dr. Saju Skaria, Founder & CEO of Digitech Services Inc. “Together, we offer a powerful combination of small-business agility, proven delivery, and forward-operating AI capability.”Chris Stahl, CEO of Stahl Companies added, “This partnership puts Digitech’s AI to work in real federal programs—driving modernization and better decisions without unnecessary risk.”Digitech contributes a proven portfolio of AI-native, enterprise solutions and applied AI services, including workforce orchestration, data governance, business model transformation, scenario modeling, infrastructure optimization, and regulated-environment analytics. These capabilities are designed to integrate seamlessly into professional services delivery, enabling faster execution, improved governance, and reduced risk.BiC-1 JV and Digitech are positioned to support OASIS+ task orders requiring advisory-led transformation, secure software engineering, data and analytics, applied AI, and enterprise modernization, providing agencies with flexible, compliant, and mission-ready solutions.About Digitech Services Inc.Digitech Services Inc. is a digital transformation and AI solutions company serving Fortune 500 enterprises and public-sector agencies. Digitech specializes in AI & machine learning, cloud engineering, data modernization, cybersecurity, and enterprise digital services. Delivering secure, measurable mission outcomes across 14+ industries, Digitech empowers organizations to “Keep winning, no matter the complexity.” Learn more: https://digitechserve.com/ About BiC-1 Joint VentureThe BiC-1 Joint Venture is a high-performance federal contracting consortium operated by Stahl Companies. With a portfolio of capabilities spanning healthcare, defense, intelligence, civilian, and state government markets, BiC-1 brings together small and mid-sized firms to deliver mission-critical solutions with agility, reliability, and innovation. Learn more: https://bic-1.com/# Capabilities Overview: https://bic-1.com/wp-content/uploads/2025/04/UPDATED-CCS-BiC-1-LLC.pdf

