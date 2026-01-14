Ten Districts Awarded Nearly $200,000 to Expand Homebuilding Career Programs

The North Carolina Department of Public Instruction (NCDPI) today announced $197,929 in grants to 10 public school districts to expand Career and Technical Education (CTE) programs in homebuilding and residential construction.

The grants, authorized by the General Assembly, support program costs for CTE pathways that prepare students for careers in the construction trades.

"These grants put hammers, tools and real-world skills into the hands of students across North Carolina," North Carolina Superintendent of Public Instruction Maurice “Mo” Green said. "When students build homes, sheds and structures alongside industry professionals, they're not just learning a trade — they're building a pathway to a career and strengthening their communities."

Districts were prioritized based on low-wealth status and their populations of at-risk students and students with disabilities. Of the 33 applications, the following 10 districts were selected.

Alexander County Schools — $20,000

Duplin County Schools — $20,000

Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Public Schools — $20,000

Harnett County Schools — $20,000

Lee County Schools — $20,000

Onslow County Schools — $19,929

Public Schools of Robeson County — $20,000

Rockingham County Schools — $20,000

Surry County Schools — $20,000

Yancey County Schools — $18,000

Students in these programs earn industry-recognized credentials, including NCCER (National Center for Construction Education and Research) certifications and OSHA safety credentials, while gaining hands-on experience through work-based learning opportunities.

“Through the CTE Homebuilding grant, our district has the opportunity to equip students with the skills and certifications needed to enter careers in the trades sector; as well as connect our students and teachers with trades industry partners,” Harnett County Schools’ Director of Career and Technical Education Lindsey Hardee shared. “As a result of these experiences, students have gained university and community college enrollment and skillful, high wage employment in the industry.”

Program highlights include:

Lee County Schools: Students construct full Habitat for Humanity homes, earning stackable credentials across two high schools.

Harnett County Schools: The BUILD Harnett program delivers large-scale, hands-on instruction in carpentry, electrical, plumbing and masonry, with students advancing into internships and apprenticeships.

Yancey County Schools: Students build tiny houses for local disaster recovery efforts, combining homebuilding skills with community impact.

Public Schools of Robeson County: Students participate in live house construction spanning multiple trades, using a Simulated Workplace model that builds job-site professionalism.

The grants align with NCDPI's strategic plan, "Achieving Educational Excellence," which calls for preparing each student for their next phase in life through career readiness pathways and workforce partnerships. For more information about CTE programs in North Carolina, visit www.dpi.nc.gov/cte.