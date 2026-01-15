Public Servant Next Door® Relaunches with Expanded Housing Grants and Home-Buying Support for Government Employees

Public Servant Next Door® launches its redesigned national home-buying platform for federal, state, and local government employees, featuring grants, down payment assistance, and special home-loan programs.

Many federal and municipal workers qualify for significant grants and down payment assistance, but don’t know these programs exist. Public Servant Next Door® was built to change that.” — James Hadley, Director of Operations

TAMPA BAY, FL, UNITED STATES, January 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Next Door Programstoday announced the full redesign and relaunch of its Public Servant Next Door program at https://www.nextdoorprograms.us/Gov The updated platform helps federal, state, county, and city government employees access non-repayable housing grants of up to $9,000 plus additional down payment assistance of up to $24,000, depending on location, household income, and available public-sector programs.Public Servant Next Doorprovides government employees with a centralized path to grants, down payment assistance, and preferred mortgage options that are not typically available to the general public.The redesigned site now features:• Clear breakdowns of housing grants and down payment assistance• Expanded eligibility for administrative, technical, legal, and public-support roles• Faster access to program benefits• Streamlined eligibility reviews with no application fees or credit checks“Government employees are one of the most under-recognized groups when it comes to housing assistance,” said a James Hadley, Director of Operations for Next Door Programs. “Many federal and municipal workers qualify for significant grants and down payment assistance, but don’t know these programs exist. Public Servant Next Doorwas built to change that.”Learn more at:________________________________________About Public Servant Next DoorPublic Servant Next Dooris a national home-buying assistance program created specifically for government employees. Eligible federal, state, county, and city workers may qualify for housing grants up to $9,000, down payment assistance up to $24,000, and access to specialized mortgage programs designed for public-sector professionals.________________________________________About Next Door ProgramsNext Door Programsis the largest National Home Buying Program in the U.S. and is dedicated to helping America’s public-service professionals achieve homeownership. Its family of programs includes Teacher Next Door , Nurse Next Door, Firefighter Next Door, Public Servant Next Door, and Soldier Next Door™ serving all 50 U.S. states. These programs provide access to housing grants, down payment assistance, and specialized home-loan options for essential workers nationwide.

