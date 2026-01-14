TENNIIX Sees Surge in Demand From Pro Players, Colleges, and Private Clubs After CES 2026 Debut

AI-powered tennis training robot earns CES 2026 Kickstarter Award and expands live demos for pros, colleges, and private clubs

For world-class players, it’s a real option for solo practice when a practice partner or coach is unavailable.” — Andy Jackson, Head Coach, UNLV Men’s Tennis

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, January 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- TENNIIX announced strong early interest from professional players, collegiate tennis programs, private clubs, and high-performance academies following its debut at CES 2026. The AI-powered tennis training robot was recognized with a CES 2026 Kickstarter Award.During CES week, the company conducted live demos for professional athletes, club tennis directors, pro coaches, university programs, and key opinion leaders at Red Rock Country Club, generating significant interest in pilot programs and early deployments.Unlike traditional ball machines, TENNIIX uses dual-camera vision tracking to read player movement and adjust shot selection, spin, and placement in real time, responding like a real tennis partner. Players can adjust difficulty based on their skill level. The system delivers up to 75 MPH with full spin variation while weighing under 19 pounds.Based on CES response, TENNIIX is expanding its demonstration program to include on-site evaluations for Division I programs, private clubs, and elite academies. The company will appear at RacquetX in Florida in March.“The machine will change the way people practice tennis, and it’s a 24/7 tennis partner,” said Leon, CEO of TENNIIX. “They want systems that challenge decision-making and build match readiness. That’s what we built.”“We were more than impressed with the TENNIIX ball machine. It has amazing versatility and portability. For world-class players, it’s a real option for solo practice when a practice partner or coach is unavailable.” said Andy Jackson, Head Coach, UNLV Men’s Tennis.TENNIIX is developed by Enhanced Robotics, which has deployed performance technology with NBA teams and over 500 elite athletic programs worldwide. TENNIIX raised over $1 million on Kickstarter.TENNIIX is available in three configurations: Basic ($699), Pro ($999), and Ultra ($1,599). For more information, visit www.tenniix.ai High-resolution photos, demo footage, and product specifications are available upon request.# # #About TENNIIXTENNIIX is the world’s first vision-based AI tennis robot, developed by Enhanced Robotics. The company has collaborated with over 500 elite teams and professional athletes worldwide.

