Purvee Patel to Appear on Women In Power TV

FL, UNITED STATES, January 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Purvee Patel, branded as the "Queen of Lending", is set to appear on Women In Power TV, where she will share how defiance and resilience have driven her fight against dependency and financial insecurity.Women In Power is a cinematic docu-series showcasing actors, athletes, entrepreneurs, and other iconic figures by capturing their personal and professional journeys and lessons. This unique TV show, hosted by Celebrity Entrepreneur Rudy Mawer, features many influential people from all walks of life, whose stories can be viewed on the show’s website.In her episode, Patel explores how defiant resilience and financial literacy can transform adversity into empowerment. She breaks down how complicated financial hurdles can be overcome to build generational wealth and independence. Viewers will walk away with empowering mindset shifts, practical financial insights, and renewed belief in their ability to break generational cycles and build lasting self-sufficiency.“True power is found in Solitude—understanding who you are and what you bring to the world without dependency on others,” said Patel.Purvee’s episode will be available soon on Inside Success Network streaming platforms. In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting https://cast.womeninpowertv.com/purvee-patel

