MenuTrinfo®’s 2026 Allergy Award Nominations Are Open

MenuTrinfo® opens nominations for the 10th National Food Allergy Awards, honoring leaders advancing allergen safety and inclusive dining. Deadline Feb 12, 2026.

COLUMBIA, MD, UNITED STATES, January 14, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AllerTrain® by MenuTrinfo® is proud to announce that nominations are now open for the 10th Annual National Food Allergy Awards, recognizing excellence, innovation, and leadership in food allergy accommodations across the foodservice and retail industries.

Now in its tenth year, the National Food Allergy Awards honor outstanding colleges and universities, restaurants, consumer packaged goods brands, retailers, and advocates who are advancing allergen safety, transparency, and inclusive dining. From campus dining programs and bakeries to national brands and grassroots leaders, these awards celebrate those making a meaningful impact for the food allergy community.

2025 Winner: “JMU Dining is honored to be recognized as the Best Overall Allergy Free Campus Dining Program by MenuTrinfo! Our team works diligently to provide the best on campus dining experience and ensure that food allergic diners can eat safely in an inclusive environment. We are proud to serve guests food that fits their needs,” said Hanna Serrano, RDN, Health & Wellness Manager for JMU Dining, D-Hall.

2020 Winner: “On behalf of my staff & team, I thank you for this wonderful award. It is their dedication and commitment to food intolerances which has earned this honor for our company. At Jules on the Green®, creating a safe eating opportunity for everyone is the core of our mission. We are committed to creating recipes and menu options which offer inclusion for every person dining with us. Together we will help provide a safe place to eat for those with food allergies and create a better experience for all families and our communities.” – Silvio Mazzella, CEO, The Mazzella Group & JULES Restaurants

Award winners will be announced and recognized in conjunction with the 2026 Food Allergy Symposium for Industry (FASI).

2026 Award Categories

Universities & Colleges

Best Overall Allergen-Free Campus Dining Program

Best On-Campus Dining Facility

Best Campus Food-Allergy Champion (must be a person)

Best Campus Social Media Presence for Allergen-Free Dining

Restaurants

Best Full-Service Restaurant for Food Allergic Diners

Best Quick-Service Restaurant for Food Allergic Diners

Best Bakery for Food Allergic Diners

Consumer Packaged Goods (Retail Foods)

Best Commercially Packaged Product for Food Allergic Diners

Best Consumer Packaged Food Allergen Champion (must be a person)

Best Social Media Presence for Allergen-Free Consumer Packaged Product

Best Overall Allergen-Free Food Product

Best Retail Food Allergy Champion (independent operator)

Best Retail Food Allergy Champion (chain store)

Advocacy

Best Food Allergy Blog

Best Food Allergy Advocate (group or organization)

Best Food Allergy Advocate (individual)

Organizations, brands, campuses, and individuals making a difference in food allergy safety are encouraged to apply. Nominations are due by February 12, 2026, and all submissions must be completed by the deadline to be considered.

To nominate a food allergy champion, university, restaurant, or business, please visit our official nomination page.

About MenuTrinfo®

MenuTrinfo® is dedicated to protecting lives and making dining safer for individuals with food allergies and dietary restrictions. Through industry-leading programs such as Certified Free From™ and AllerTrain®, MenuTrinfo® provides allergen and nutrition transparency, employee training, certification, menu consulting, and food safety guidance for colleges and universities, restaurants, food manufacturers, and retail brands nationwide. Trusted by partners across the United States, MenuTrinfo® remains committed to advancing safer, more inclusive dining experiences for all.

