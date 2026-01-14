Important 2026 State of the State Proposals for People with Disab...

Dear Friends and Colleagues,

Since taking office, Governor Hochul has kept her promise of a more inclusive New York for people with developmental disabilities by investing in programs that promote independence, inclusion and opportunity for all. Proposals announced as part of her 2026 State of the State build upon that work to ensure New Yorkers with developmental disabilities have access to healthcare and education, while living safely and affordably in their communities.

Key proposals of the 2026 State of the State include:

A promise of Health Equity for New Yorkers with Disabilities by collecting and analyzing data about the health care experiences of people with disabilities to identify barriers to care and improve health outcomes.

by collecting and analyzing data about the health care experiences of people with disabilities to identify barriers to care and improve health outcomes. Expanding the Rent Freeze Program for Seniors and People with Disabilities so that housing remains affordable for people living in regulated housing. Governor Hochul will increase the income eligibility limits for the programs from $50,000 to $75,000 in New York City, with the same options being available for local-opt in outside the City.

so that housing remains affordable for people living in regulated housing. Governor Hochul will increase the income eligibility limits for the programs from $50,000 to $75,000 in New York City, with the same options being available for local-opt in outside the City. Expanding access to higher education through SUNY and CUNY by creating a for-credit inclusive post-secondary education at SUNY and CUNY campuses and directing SUNY and CUNY to partner with the State Education Department to develop a formal transition from high school to college for students with Individualized Education Programs (IEPs).

by creating a for-credit inclusive post-secondary education at SUNY and CUNY campuses and directing SUNY and CUNY to partner with the State Education Department to develop a formal transition from high school to college for students with Individualized Education Programs (IEPs). Establishing an Assistive Technology Innovation Center to support research, commercialization, and startups developing technologies that help people with disabilities and older adults live independently.

to support research, commercialization, and startups developing technologies that help people with disabilities and older adults live independently. Expanding Access to State Lands for All New Yorkers by making our parks and open spaces accessible and inclusive to everyone. The initiative will invest in immersive, welcoming destinations on state lands that are accessible to and inclusive for children with and without disabilities, such as the Adirondacks for All tactile displays, All Are Welcome in the Catskills sensory trails, and a new “Living Building” education center at the Reinstein Woods Nature Preserve.

by making our parks and open spaces accessible and inclusive to everyone. The initiative will invest in immersive, welcoming destinations on state lands that are accessible to and inclusive for children with and without disabilities, such as the Adirondacks for All tactile displays, All Are Welcome in the Catskills sensory trails, and a new “Living Building” education center at the Reinstein Woods Nature Preserve. Advancing Adaptive Clothing for People with Disabilities through New York’s Fashion Innovation Center by creating a new grant program for the design, production, and commercialization of accessible and adaptive clothing for people with disabilities.

In the State of the State, Governor Hochul lays out her plan for continuing her commitment to Affordability for All. Her proposals to reduce the costs of housing, insurance and childcare will have a major positive impact on all New Yorkers including those who work in direct care, people with developmental disabilities, and their families.

To read more about the Governor’s State of the State proposals visit 2026 State of the State | Governor Kathy Hochul.

As we kick off another year, I look forward to continuing to work with all of you to address the issues important to New Yorkers with developmental disabilities, as well as the families, community partners, and professionals who support them every day to live rich, fulfilling lives.

Sincerely,

Willow Baer

Commissioner