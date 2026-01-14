University Kia Drives Ahead of the Pack in 2025

Exterior of University Kia in Huntsville, AL Showroom of University Kia in Huntsville, AL Logo for University Kia in Huntsville, AL

Sales Milestones, New Facility Among Many 2025 Highlights for Huntsville Kia Dealer

HUNTSVILLE, AL, UNITED STATES, January 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- University Kia of Huntsville announced today that it sold more new Kia vehicles in 2025 than any other Kia dealership across Alabama, Mississippi, and Tennessee, marking a major sales milestone for the locally operated dealership.The achievement reflects strong customer support throughout North Alabama and beyond, as well as the dedication of University Kia’s sales, service, and support teams.“We are incredibly grateful to our customers and to everyone in the greater Huntsville area who continues to put their trust in University Kia,” said Arthur Seaton, Managing Partner. “This accomplishment belongs to them just as much as it belongs to our team. We’re also extremely proud of our employees—this recognition is a direct result of their hard work, professionalism, and commitment to delivering an outstanding customer experience every single day.”In addition to leading the region in sales, University Kia was recently named a Kia President’s Club Award winner — an honor earned by only a small handful of the more than 800 Kia dealerships nationwide. The award is based on a combination of sales performance and Customer Satisfaction Index (CSI) scores.“This award reinforces what we strive for every day—exceptional service paired with exceptional vehicles,” Seaton added.University Kia also recently opened its brand-new, state-of-the-art facility at 6519 University Drive NW in Huntsville. “We’re excited to invite customers to experience our new space, and we invite everyone to come visit us,” Seaton added. “Everything has been designed to be more comfortable, more efficient, and more customer-focused. This new facility allows us to serve our community better, and we can’t wait for everyone to see it.”Located in Huntsville, AL, University Kia is dedicated to conducting business in a way that promotes the highest principles of integrity. The dealership offers a huge selection of both new Kia vehicles and pre-owned cars, trucks and SUVs. New Kias are anchored by an industry-best five-year, 60,000-mile New Vehicle Limited Warranty; and a 10-year, 100,000-mile Powertrain Limited Warranty.

